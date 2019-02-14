Colin Kaepernick rumors indicate AAF recruited him to play QB, but he wanted massive salary

Former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick has been itching to get back to football, but apparently not as much as we once thought, as he has lofty demands.

The Alliance of American Football League has begun play, and apparently, it was very much interested in Kaep. It’s unclear if its motives had to do with ratings, or Kaep’s skill set, but whatever the reason, the Associated Press reported that the AAF reached out to him about playing in the league. Unfortunately, it doesn’t look like it’s going to happen, as Kaepernick wanted $20 million or more, which is insane, given that it’s likely more than the payroll for an entire team.

The details from the AP’s report are below:

A person with knowledge of the conversation tells The Associated Press that the new Alliance of American Football spoke with Colin Kaepernick during its development about joining the league.

But Kaepernick wanted $20 million or more to consider playing with the league that had its debut last weekend.

Kaep can keep dreaming. It’s highly unlikely an NFL team would commit to paying him $20 million, given his flawed mechanics, and how long he’s been out of football — so there’s no way the AAF could come up with that type of money.