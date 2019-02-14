Floyd Mayweather tries to recruit Zion Williamson to 'The Money Team' (Video)

Duke star Zion Williamson isn’t necessarily a lock to be the No. 1 pick in the 2019 NBA Draft, but he is the most entertaining, and, as such, the most marketable.

That’s why the top NBA agents are already drooling at the mouth, fighting for the right to represent him. Jay Z of Roc Nation Sports has attended a few of Williamson’s games this season, as has LeBron James, so we can assume Klutch Sports is in the mix as well.

And now, it seems Floyd Mayweather and “The Money Team” are also looking to represent Williamson as well. The GOAT spoke to TMZ Sports about it, and shared what he believes he can offer Zion.

“If Zion signs with me, you got my word that he gonna have a comfortable life when he’s on the court and off the court … if he did,” Mayweather said.

We believe that the GOAT has a lot to offer, but good luck competing against Rich Paul and Jay Z.