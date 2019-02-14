LeBron James weighs in on possibly owning an NBA team after he retires

Lakers superstar LeBron James is one of the best players in the NBA, but he also possesses an extremely high basketball IQ, with a knack for succeeding in business.

His business sense is a major reason he chose to leave the Eastern Conference, and elected to take his talents to Los Angeles in the first place. Basketball-wise, it would’ve been an easier road had he stayed in the East, but business-wise, LA is the best place for him, and that’s probably why he made the move.

James has expressed his interest in possibly owning an NBA team at some point in the future, and apparently, even though he’s moved to the West Coast, nothing has changed on that front. He confirmed to Joe Vardon of The Athletic that he intends to own an NBA team at some point in the future.

“Ain’t no maybe about it, I’m going to do that s—,” James said.

He continued:

“I want to stay around the game of basketball,” James added.

It won’t be easy, financially, and maybe this is tied to his foray into the movie business. If James does want to own a team one day, it’ll likely cost him over $1 billion, although he could potentially form a small group and do it that way. But he seems to be intent on being the majority owner himself, and that’ll cost him far more than he’s earned thus far during his career.