NBA All-Star Game Tix Dropping in Price; 2018 A Hotter Ticket

By February 14, 2019

This e-mail popped into my inbox today:

Ticket demand for Sunday’s NBA All-Star Game is dropping, with last year’s game a much hotter ticket. Tickets for Team LeBron vs. Team Giannis currently have an average purchase price of $ $1,375, down from $1,498 yesterday. The cheapest ticket is available for $635. The 2018 All-Star Game averaged $1,657.

 

Have extra cash to spare? The most expensive seat in the Spectrum Center (Section 115, Row H) is currently listed at $27,093.

 

Additionally, the All-Star Celebrity Game will set you back $132, with the Rising Star Challenge even more expensive at $156. All of these prices are all-in since there are no added fees on TickPick.

 

 

