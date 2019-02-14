Steve Kerr ejected for slamming clipboard, going off on refs during game (Video)

Warriors head coach Steve Kerr usually keeps his cool, but he got more angry than we’ve ever seen him this season during Thursday’s game against the Trail Blazers, and it led to him being ejected.

Maybe Kerr was so heated because the Warriors were held to only 12 fourth quarter points, or maybe it was due to being the team’s final game before the All-Star Break, or maybe it was the game being broadcast to a national audience. Whatever the reason, Kerr completely lost his cool in the final minutes of the game.

It happened with just under four minutes remaining, when he was upset about a weak flagrant foul called on Draymond Green, and began yelling at a ref. Kerr then slammed his clipboard down, and got right in the official’s face. He would have kept going had he not been separated by Kevin Durant.

Steve Kerr loses his s*** and gets tossed pic.twitter.com/tH9ASmOSnu — CJ Fogler (@cjzero) February 14, 2019

Kerr was hit with two technical fouls for his outburst, and promptly ejected. That being said, he had a point about the flagrant. It was more of an intentional foul by Green, and was a play that many other players would’ve made. Green’s reputation may have played a role there, and Kerr was well within his right to argue the bad call.