Your Weekend in Combat Sports

As always, programming is listed in EST

Live fights are in BOLD.

Premiere programming is in ITALICS.

MMA programming is in ORANGE.

Boxing programming is in RED.

Kickboxing/Muay Thai/Karate programming is in BLUE.

Wrestling/Jiu Jitsu/Grappling programming is in PURPLE.

Misc./Combination combat sports programming is in GREEN.

Friday February 15

12:00pm: 2019 OKWA State Championships (FloWrestling)

3:00pm: Chin Chek Promotions: Super Brawl MMXIX Weigh-Ins (FREE Fite.tv)

4:30pm: PBC on FOX Weigh-Ins (Fox Sports 2)

5:00pm: Max on Boxing (ESPN2)

6:00pm: Top Rank on ESPN Prelims (ESPN+)

6:30pm: Bellator 215 Prelims (Bellator.com/DAZN)

7:00pm: Purdue vs. Ohio State (FloWrestling)

7:00pm: Penn State vs. Michigan State (FloWrestling)

7:00pm: Maryland vs. Michigan (FloWrestling)

7:30pm: ShoBox Prelims (UFC Fight Pass)

8:00pm: Invicta Fighting Championship 34 (UFC Fight Pass)

8:00pm: Northwestern vs. Illinois (FloWrestling)

8:00pm: Iowa vs. Indiana (FloWrestling)

8:00pm: North Dakota State vs. South Dakota State (FloWrestling)

9:00pm: Khasan Baysangurov vs. Rob Brant/Mikaela Mayer vs. Yareli Larios (ESPN)

9:00pm: Bellator 215 (Paramount Network/DAZN)

10:00pm: Legacy Fighting Alliance 60 (AXS)

10:00pm: Jesse Angel Hernandez vs. Thomas Patrick Ward/Mykal Fox vs. Shohjahon Ergashev (Showtime)

Saturday February 16

7:00am: OneFC: Clash of Legends Prelims (Facebook/Twitter)

8:30am: OneFC: Clash of Legends (OneFC App)

10:00am: 2019 OKWA State Championships (FloWrestling)

11:00am: Columbia vs. Brown (ESPN+)

1:00pm: Hofstra vs. Brown (ESPN+)

3:25pm: Team NGABU: Boxing Fight Night ($7.99 Fite.tv)

4:00pm: Columbia vs. Harvard (ESPN+)

4:00pm: Princeton vs. Penn (ESPN+)

4:30pm: Spence Jr. vs. Garcia Press Conference (Fox)

6:00pm: Hofstra vs. Harvard (ESPN+)

7:00pm: Fight To Win Pro 102 (FloGrappling)

7:00pm: Chin Chek Promotions: Super Brawl MMXIX ($9.99 Fite.tv)

7:30pm: Bellator 216 Prelims (Bellator.com/DAZN)

8:00pm: Leo Santa Cruz vs. Rafael Rivera/Cesar Juarez vs. Ryosuke Iwasa (Fox)

9:00pm: 2019 OKWA State Championships (FloWrestling)

10:00pm: Bellator 216 (DAZN)

11:00pm: Lion Fight 51 (CBS Sports)

Sunday February 17

12:00pm: Rutgers vs. Michigan (BigTen)

1:00pm: Ohio vs. Buffalo (ESPN+)

1:00pm: California Baptist vs. Penn (ESPN+)

1:00pm: Michigan State vs. Purdue (FloWrestling)

2:00pm: Ohio State vs. Nebraska (FloWrestling)

2:00pm: Illinois vs. Penn State (FloWrestling)

2:00pm: Minnesota vs. Indiana (FloWrestling)

3:00pm: Wisconsin vs. Iowa (FloWrestling)

5:00pm: Fresno State vs. Oklahoma (FloWrestling)

5:30pm: UFC Fight Night Prelims (ESPN+)

6:00pm: Fight Card Entertainment: Cross The Line ($16.99 Fite.tv)

7:00pm: UFC Fight Night Prelims (ESPN)

9:00pm: UFC Fight Night: Ngannou vs. Velasquez (ESPN)

Top-10 Viewing Options: A man hoping against hope that Michael Page counts the lightbulbs on the arena ceiling will probably be let down again.

1. UFC Fight Night: Ngannou vs. Velasquez: This will be the second Sunday in a row that ESPN has put a fight event on a Sunday. I’ve been saying for years that NFL off-season Sundays are ripe for viewing, since it’s clear the viewers are out there, and if they’re taking advantage of that, finally, I think that’s a damned solid move.

2. Bellator 216: Give Bellator this, MVP vs. Page is more hyped and feels bigger than Gastelum vs. Whittaker did, or 90% of the UFC’s title fights these days.

3. OneFC: Clash of Legends: Fairly nothing in the realm of MMA from OneFC, but loading the hell up with muay thai Super Series bouts.

4. Invicta Fighting Championship 34: A title fight and a tournament? You get me, Invicta.

5. Leo Santa Cruz vs. Rafael Rivera/Cesar Juarez vs. Ryosuke Iwasa: Once again, another late-notice dropout, in this case, Miguel Flores out with an ankle injury, and much-less acclaimed Rafael Rivera is in.

6. Khasan Baysangurov vs. Rob Brant/Mikaela Mayer vs. Yareli Larios: Rob Brant returning to his native Minnesota as a defending world champion in front of a state that is incredibly passionate about their own should be a damned fun watch.

7. Bellator 215: Kharitonov vs. Mitrione is a fine main event for the lesser of the two Bellator cards this weekend.

8. Lion Fight 51: Lion Fight used to be must-see TV on AXS. If they can land a regular spot on CBS Sports, it’s definitely a step back towards relevance.

9. Fight To Win Pro 102: Their last card, the first featuring judo, was a success, and Fight To Win is keeping with it, to my delight.

10. Legacy Fighting Alliance 60: Titles at stake, which means UFC contracts on the line.

KICKBOXING/MUAY THAI

5. OneFC Muay Thai Bantamweight Super Series Bout: Alaverdi Ramazanov (58-3) vs. Kongsak PKSaenchaimuaythaigym (162-59-2) [OneFC: Clash of Legends]

4. OneFC Muay Thai Super Series 67.5kg Bout: Chamuaktong Fightermuaythai (145-34-1) vs. Charlie Peters (15-10) [OneFC: Clash of Legends]

3. OneFC Bantamweight Muay Thai Super Series Championship: Han Zi Hao (58-15) vs. Nong-O Gaiyanghadao (257-54-1) [OneFC: Clash of Legends]

2. Lion Fight Cruiserweight Championship: Chip Moraza-Pollard (c) (9-0) vs. Juan Cervantes (30-8-1) [Lion Fight 51]

1. Featherweight Muay Thai Super Series Bout: Jo Nattawut (66-8-2) vs. Samy Sana (132-7-1) [OneFC: Clash of Legends]

BOXING

5. Welterweight Bout: John Molina Jr. (30-7) vs. Omar Figueroa Jr. (27-0-1) [PBC on FOX]

4. Bantamweight Bout: Cesar Juarez (23-6) vs. Ryosuke Iwasa (25-3) [PBC on FOX]

3. IBF World Junior Flyweight Championship: Carlos Licona (c) (14-0) vs. DeeJay Kriel (14-1-1) [PBC on FOX]

2. WBA “Regular” World Middleweight Championship: Rob Brant (c) (24-1) vs. Khasan Baysangurov (17-0)

1. WBA Super World Featherweight Championship: Leo Santa Cruz (c) (35-1-1) vs. Rafael Rivera (26-2-2) [PBC on FOX]

MMA

5. Vacant Invicta Fighting Championship Flyweight Championship: Pearl Gonzalez (9-3) vs. Vanessa Porto (20-8) [Invicta Fighting Championship 34]

4. Heavyweight Bout: Matt Mitrione (13-6) vs. Sergei Kharitonov (28-6) [Bellator 215]

3. Featherweight Bout: Alex Caceres (14-11) vs. Kron Gracie (4-0) [UFC on ESPN: Ngannou vs. Velasquez]

2. Heavyweight Bout: Cain Velasquez (14-2) vs. Francis Ngannou (12-3) [UFC on ESPN: Ngannou vs. Velasquez]

1. Welterweight World Grand Prix Quarterfinals: Michael Page (13-0) vs. Paul Daley (40-16-2) [Bellator 216]

GRAPPLING/WRESTLING

5. 184lb Bout: #2 Shakur Rasheed (PSU) vs. #7 Emery Parker (ILL) [Penn State vs. Illinois]

4. 184lb Bout: #1 Myles Martin (OSTU) vs. #6 Taylor Venz (NEB) [Ohio State vs. Nebraska]

3. 165lb Bout: #2 Alex Marinelli (IOWA) vs. #3 Evan Wick (WIS) [Iowa vs. Wisconsin]

2. 180lb Black Belt Judo Bout: Garrett Aldrich vs. Jesse Butler [Fight To Win Pro 102]

1. Fight To Win Black Belt Super Heavyweight Championship: Mahamed Aly vs. Max Gimenes [Fight To Win Pro 102]

Bold, Yet Probably Fruitless Predictions: You say not even two quarters, but I say not a loss in a month! We’ll get there, folks! 48 cents can add value, you know!

Best Fight of the Weekend: Michael Page vs. Paul Daley

Most Underrated Fight of the Weekend: Jo Nattawut vs. Samy Sana

If My Life Depended on One Pick: Leo Santa Cruz over Rafael Rivera

Best Card Top-to-Bottom: PBC on FOX

Upset of the Week: Francis Ngannou over Cain Velasquez

Most Disappointing Fight of the Weekend: Cain Velasquez vs. Francis Ngannou