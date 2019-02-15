Best Channels To Watch AMA Supercross Live Stream 2019 Online Arlington Round 7

Heading over to Round 7 of AMA Supercross 2019. check out the full list of streaming channels to watch the event online here. The AMA Supercross Championship is a dirt bike racing series, which started in the year 1974. It was founded and is organized every year by the American Motorcyclist Foundation. The racing event is held from January to May. AMA Supercross is a dirt track racing with lots of vertical jumps and obstacles and held on natural terrain. The tracks are built in a stadium keeping in mind to attract the audience with easy accessibility and comfort. The event consists of 17 rounds in a season, which started from the 6th of January 2019 and ends on the 4th of May 2019.
Every year Organizers conduct the Supercross Championship in 3 categories. The 450cc class (formerly 250cc 2 stroke) is the highest placed category regarding engine capacity, this is followed by 2, 250cc races (formerly known as 125cc 2 stroke), both are held in the east and west division. The Supercross Racing Championship was administered by two-stroke engine displacement till 2006. Then the INDYCAR formula was being used from 2007 till 2012. But now it is with 450cc class, and this is called the Supercross and 250cc as Supercross Lites.
How to Watch Monster Energy AMA Supercross 2019 Live Streaming Online
This is the 5th round of the championship. If the Fans cannot watch the racing in the US with the cable connection, then they can watch it on live streaming channels, they can enjoy all the racing action on Fox Sports website, and Fox Sports Go app provided they have a high-speed internet connection and with an excellent data package.
Also, there are other avenues such as pay-per-view stream which can be accessed on Supercrosslive.com and live-race. The pay-per-view is a very affordable option, the cost of the season pass to the watchers is about 99.99 dollars. This package has the validity to watch the AMA Supercross 2019 championship for the whole season.
1. Fubo TV
Fubo Tv is designed especially for the racing fans out there. It includes all the favorite sports channels that are available across America. The base package of Fubo TV starts from 45 dollars per month and provides over 75 channels, most of them are from the sports channels.
Apart from sports, there are other channels which telecast entertainment, Shows, News, and movies. Fubo Tv is compatible with all types of devices and has a 7-day free trial. There is also a DVR with a storage capacity of 30 hours, which is absolutely free.
2. YouTube TV
It is widely popular than any other service, even though it is a newly launched service. It is started under Google and provides over 50 channels in the basic package. The cost of the package is about 40 dollars a month.
YouTube Tv allows streaming the FOX channel, where you can enjoy various sports, shows, news and also the AMA Supercross. YouTube TV also has a 7-day free trial, and it is compatible with most of the devices for video streaming.
3. Sling TV
Sling TV offers a seamless experience of watching the AMA Supercross 2019. The cost of the subscription is only about 25-35 dollars per month. You can also try the 7-day free trial to test the service quality.
Sling TV can be watched from any part of America. But there are limitations in some of the places. In such cases, a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy and can watch an AMA Supercross event in HD.
4. DirecTV Now
DirectTV now is one of the best online streaming options. And is operated by the AT&T. This online streaming service provides around 65 channels at the cost of 40 dollars per month.
They also offer the 7- day trial for free and then if you feel like continuing with the subscription or cancel the service with no penalty.
Arlington AMA Supercross 2019 Schedule (Round 7)
Check out the complete schedule with timings for the Round 7 of AMA Supercross 2019 below.
10:00 am – 10:30 am: KTM Junior Riders Meeting (KTM Trailer)
10:30 am – 11:00 am: Rider’s Track Walk
11:00 am – 11:15 am: Riders Meeting (Mandatory)
11:15 am – 11:30 am: Chapel Service
12:00 pm – 12:08 pm: 250SX Group C Free Practice
12:10 pm – 12:18 pm: 250SX Group B Free Practice
12:20 pm – 12:28 pm: 250SX Group A Free Practice
12:30 pm – 12:38 pm: 450SX Group A Free Practice
12:40 pm – 12:48 pm: 450SX Group B Free Practice
12:50 pm – 12:58 pm: 450SX Group C Free Practice
1:05 pm – 1:15 pm: 250SX Group B Qualifying
1:20 pm – 1:30 pm: 250SX Group C Qualifying
1:35 pm – 1:45 pm: 250SX Group A Qualifying
1:50 pm – 2:00 pm: 450SX Group A Qualifying
2:05 pm – 2:15 pm: 450SX Group B Qualifying
2:20 pm – 2:30 pm: 450SX Group C Qualifying
2:30 pm – 2:45 pm: KTM Junior Exhibition Practice
2:45 pm – 2:55 pm: Promoter Track Walk
2:55 pm – 3:20 pm: Track Maintenance
3:20 pm – 3:30 pm: 250SX Group C Qualifying
3:35 pm – 3:45 pm: 250SX Group B Qualifying
3:50 pm – 4:00 pm: 250SX Group A Qualifying
4:05 pm – 4:15 pm: 450SX Group A Qualifying
4:20 pm – 4:30 pm: 450SX Group B Qualifying
4:35 pm – 4:45 pm: 450SX Group C Qualifying
4:45 pm – 5:00 pm: KTM Junior Exhibition Practice
5:00 pm – 5:10 pm: Promoter Track Walk
5:10 pm – 6:45 pm: Track Maintenance
Evening Schedule
7:00 pm – 7:35 pm: Opening Ceremonies
7:35 pm – 7:43 pm: 250SX Heat #1 – 6 Minutes/Plus 1 lap – 20 riders (1 – 9 to Main)
7:49 pm – 7:57 pm: 250SX Heat #2 – 6 Minutes/Plus 1 lap – 20 riders (1 – 9 to Main)
8:03 pm – 8:11 pm: 450SX Heat #1 – 6 Minutes/Plus 1 lap – 20 riders (1 – 9 to Main)
8:17 pm – 8:25 pm: 450SX Heat #2 – 6 Minutes/Plus 1 lap – 20 riders (1 – 9 to Main)
8:31 pm – 8:37 pm: KTM Junior Supercross Exhibition – 3 Laps – 15 Riders
8:37 pm – 8:49 pm: Track Maintenance
8:49 pm – 8:56 pm: 250SX Last Chance Qualifier – 5 Minutes/Plus 1 lap – 22 riders (1 – 4 to Main)
9:00 pm – 9:07 pm: 450SX Last Chance Qualifier – 5 Minutes/Plus 1 lap – 22 riders (1 – 4 to Main)
9:07 pm – 9:18 pm: Intermission
9:18 pm – 9:21 pm: 250SX Sighting Lap
9:23 pm – 9:40 pm: 250SX Main Event – 15 Minutes/Plus 1 lap – 22 riders
9:40 pm – 9:50 pm: 250SX Victory Circle
9:50 pm – 9:53 pm: Track Maintenance
9:53 pm – 9:56 pm: 450SX Sighting Lap
9:58 pm – 10:20 pm: 450SX Main Event – 20 Minutes/Plus 1 lap – 22 riders
10:20 pm – 10:30 pm: 450SX Victory Circle
250SX Entry list for AMA Supercross Minneapolis 2019 race
23 Chase Sexton
24 Austin Forkner
26 Alex Martin
28 Jordon Smith
32 Justin Cooper
37 Kyle Cunningham
38 Christian Craig
45 Brandon Hartranft
49 Henry Miller
52 Jordan Bailey
55 Kyle Peters
56 Lorenzo Locurcio
63 John Short
66 Mitchell Oldenburg
70 Joshua Osby
73 Martin Davalos
78 Ramyller Alves
81 Joshua Cartwright
89 Joey Crown
93 Blake Wharton
96 Chase Marquier
98 Wilson Fleming
112 Thomas Covington
116 TJ Albright
123 Mitchell Falk
131 Jayce Pennington
151 Carter Gordon
161 Justin Thompson
179 Westen Wrozyna
197 Dillon Cloyed
285 Marshal Weltin
305 Hunter Hilton
332 Dustin Winter
367 Hunter Sayles
401 Samuel Redman
424 Tyler Custer
434 Parker Fleming
511 Steven Clarke
597 Mason Kerr
700 JAMES WEEKS
725 Richard Jackson
878 Eric McKay
914 Brice Klippel
921 Uli Stocker
986 Lane Shaw
996 Preston Taylor
450SX Entry list
1 Jason Anderson
2 Cooper Webb
3 Eli Tomac
4 Blake Baggett
7 Aaron Plessinger
10 Justin Brayton
11 Kyle Chisholm
14 Cole Seely
16 Zach Osborne
17 Joey Savatgy
19 Justin Bogle
22 Chad Reed
25 Marvin Musquin
41 Ben Lamay
42 Vince Friese
43 Tyler Bowers
46 Justin Hill
51 Justin Barcia
62 Alex Ray
87 Dakota Tedder
94 Ken Roczen
97 Adam Enticknap
118 Cheyenne Harmon
211 Tevin Tapia
214 Vann Martin
282 Theodore Pauli
313 Kyle Swanson
330 AJ Catanzaro
336 Chaz Braden
348 Joan Cros
383 Casey Brennan
393 Daniel Herrlein
471 Logan Karnow
501 Scotty Wennerstrom
509 Alexander Nagy
708 Joe Perron
723 Tyler Enticknap
749 Gavin Kadlec
805 Carlen Gardner
918 Michael Akaydin
976 Josh Greco
