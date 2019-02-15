John Collins throws down insane alley-oop to himself off backboard in Rising Stars Challenge (Video)

Hawks star John Collins is preparing to participate in the NBA Dunk Contest on Saturday night, but he had another engagement beforehand.

Collins played in the NBA Rising Stars Challenge on Friday, and he made sure to give fans in attendance a preview of what was to come.

During the game, Collins showed off his dunk skills, when he threw the ball off the backboard, and then slammed it home with authority. Check out this sick self/unassisted alley-oop, in all its glory.

John Collins off-the-backboard alley-oop dunk to himself and an @OmarHoH shout out pic.twitter.com/Ki03YEMaBl — gifdsports (@gifdsports) February 16, 2019

We can’t wait until Saturday night, when Collins will put on a show for the national audience.