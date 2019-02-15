Look: James Harden buys hot girlfriend Arab Money gift for Valentine's Day

Rockets superstar James Harden has been dating a few different women casually, but his main girlfriend is Instagram model Arab Money.

And given that it’s NBA All-Star Weekend, but also the week of Valentine’s Day, Harden made sure to take the time to buy her flowers — showing her how much he cares.

She posted a video showing them off on her Instagram story, so the public could know that the reigning MVP showed her plenty of love this week.

Want to see more photos of Arab Money? Sure you do, and we’ve got you covered. Here are some of her best Instagram looks.

We wonder if Harden bought any of his other girls a V-Day gift.