Look: Shirtless Tom Brady shows off dad bod with wife Gisele on vacation in Costa Rica

Patriots quarterback Tom Brady has a lot of reasons to celebrate, now that he’s won his sixth Super Bowl ring.

Brady had arguably his worst performance in a Super Bowl roughly two weeks ago, but the Patriots’ defense set the tone right out of the gate and dominated the Rams, resulting in a 13-3 victory.

And now Brady and his teammates get to celebrate the big win, given that OTAs will begin in only a few months. Brady has apparently taken to Costa Rica with his family, as he’s been known to do during the offseason. Last year, he was seen riding a donkey, this year, he’s just relaxing with Gisele on the beach, as you can see in the photo obtained by TMZ Sports. Here’s him and Gisele on vacation in Costa Rica.

Tom Brady & Gisele Flaunt Sexy Bods In Costa Rica Beach Session https://t.co/09KDaL8RUj — TMZ Sports (@TMZ_Sports) February 15, 2019

Dad bod game — strong.