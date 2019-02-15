NBA All-Star Celebrity Game 2019 Live Stream Online Channels

It’s another season of the All-Stars basketball game. As expected, fans of celebrities and fans of basketball are all excited. For the NBA celebrity game which started in 2003, the 2019 edition is coming up soon, and it will be an All-Stars Weekend! The All-Stars Basketball Game will begin on the 15th of February with the Celebrity Game and Rushing Stars. Consequently, other games and challenges will follow suit. Want to watch the NBA Celebrity Game? It will be taking place at the Bojangles’ Coliseum- Charlotte, North Carolina.

Can’t make it there? Then you can opt for the next best option- streaming the game online. There are various channels that are sure to deliver to you maximum satisfaction when it comes to watching the NBA Celebrity Game Online.

NBA All-Star Celebrity Game Live Streaming 2019 Free Channels

To be a part of the NBA Celebrity Game, you have to tune in to streaming channels and some of the best channels to watch NBA Celebrity Game online are listed below:

ESPN

A visit to ESPN.com is one of the best options to watch NBA Celebrity Game. The site provides one of the best viewing experience for viewers and allows them to catch all the highlights and necessary updates of various games. Therefore, it includes the NBA Celebrity Game as well.

Also, there is the ESPN app which allows one even to get more comfortable with streaming NBA Celebrity Game online. With an internet connection, you get to watch the game and catch many exciting episodes of the All- Stars game.

Sling TV

With no direct access to ESPN, the next best available option is the Sling TV. The Sling TV features the ESPN as one of its channels. Therefore you can get the TV service to be able to watch the game without a hitch. However, I know that a subscription fee is required to make use of Sling TV. But if you are new, you get to have 7-day free trial.

PlayStation Vue

Like the Sling TV, another TV Service that allows viewers the opportunity to watch the NBA Celebrity Game Online is the PlayStation Vue. It also requires a subscription to be able to watch the All-Stars game. As well it gives new users the opportunity to watch channels for a few days free. With the PlayStation Vue, you can be assured that you will be getting the best viewing experience available.

YouTube TV

Still looking for channels to tune in to watch the NBA Celebrity game online? YouTube TV is another one. With YouTube TV, you can also get a good experience catching all the updates and important highlights of the game. Like many other TV services, YouTube TV also requires you to pay for the subscription. Afterward, you can enjoy the NBA Celebrity Game and many other channels.

Remember that if your country does not have access to these streaming channels, you can always make use of a VPN to find a suitable location. With a good VPN, you can change to countries which are allowed.