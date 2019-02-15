Hoops Manifesto

NBA Fantasy Stud of the Night: Russell Westbrook

NBA Fantasy Stud of the Night: Russell Westbrook

Hoops Manifesto

NBA Fantasy Stud of the Night: Russell Westbrook

By February 15, 2019

By: |

Feb 14, 2019; New Orleans, LA, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Russell Westbrook (0) shoots over New Orleans Pelicans guard E’Twaun Moore (55) during the second quarter at the Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Derick E. Hingle-USA TODAY Sports

Every morning The Hoops Manifesto scours the boxscores from the previous night’s NBA games to find which player helped out his fantasy owner the most.  If you are here looking for a different kind of NBA Fantasy Stud, you are at the wrong place.  Pervert.

 

Russell Westbrook – Oklahoma City (vs New Orleans)

44 points, 18-30 FG, 4-4 FT, 4 3PTs, 14 rebounds, 11 assists, 1 steal, 2 blocks

11-straight triple-dubs, but no win last night.

 

Stream live sports and ESPN originals on ESPN+ for only $4.99 a month. Start your 7-day free trial today!

 

(The Hoops Manifesto is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to amazon.com)

Hoops Manifesto

Try ESPN+ for Free!

ESPN+ Free Trial!

Recent News

Comments

More Sports

More Hoops Manifesto
Home