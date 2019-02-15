RRB Group D Result 2018-19: Check RRB Exam Result All Regions Online

Are you the candidate of Group D? If yes! Then you might also be looking for the RRB group D result 2018. A lot of people ask about the announcement of the group D results. After the successful completion of the exams, candidates having applied to the posts, now want to know the results.

Railway Recruitment Board conducted the Group D 2018-19 the CBT Examination from 17th Sept 2018 to 17th Dec 2018. Candidates who were looking for their live available RRB Group D 2019 results, they have to wait longer as the officials have to complete the assessment of the Railway Group, CEN 02/2018 Online Test.

According to Sources, more than 1.89 Crore students appeared for the Group D Exam 2018-19. Therefore, candidates have to wait until the official announcement of the RRB Group D Results 2019 is made.

RRB Group D Result 2018-19

There were times when the internet was new to us, and not many were educated about the internet. A lot of people are unable to use the internet. This post is written especially for the people who cannot check the Railway Group D Result 2018 on the official website.

You have to enter some information on the website to get your results. The information could be your roll number, login details, etc. you can get your results through the admit card. So, without wasting time let’s get straight into checking your result.

Below are the easy steps to follow:

First, log in to the official website of the Railway Bharti Board region from where you applied.

There is CEN 02/2018 recruitment and result on the home page of the website.

Left Click on the RRC Group D Result link.

Now you will be redirected to the pdf page.

PDF will show you the results of all the candidates.

You can save and print the results page for future use.

RRB Group D Exam Results Region-wise

Name Of Board Official Website Allahabad http://www.rrbald.gov.in Ahmedabad http://www.rrbahmedabad.gov.in Ajmer http://www.rrbajmer.org Bhopal http://www.rrbbpl.nic.in Bhubaneswar http://www.rrbbbs.gov.in Banglore http://www.rrbbnc.gov.in Bilaspur http://www.rrbbilaspur.gov.in Chennai http://www.rrbchennai.net Chandigarh http://www.rrbcdg.gov.in Gorakhpur http://www.rrbgkp.gov.in Guwahati http://www.rrbguwahati.gov.in Kolkata http://www.rrbkolkata.org Mumbai http://www.rrbmumbai.gov.in Patna http://www.rrbpatna.gov.in Ranchi http://www.rrbranchi.org Secunderabad http://www.rrbsecandrabad.nic.in

We generally provide more information to the readers. Below is the list of information they can check the region-wise RRB Group D Results 2018.

RRB Group D Result 2018 Date

Railway Recruitment Board declared the Recruitment of Group D Posts 2018. Soon after the official announcement, there was an unpredicted number of applicants for CEN 02/2018 Group D Recruitment. The online competitive Exam process is completed, and the candidates want to know their live updated RRB Group D Results 2019 to declared by officials.

The Answer key has already been released. Now, the question is what the date of the RRB Group D results is? All the candidates are continually looking for the results. According to some of the news publications the results will be announced in February 2019. The wait could stretch longer as there are a lot of applicants. With over 1.5 crore candidates having appeared the exams it is quite obvious that preparing the results will be time-consuming.

RRB Group D Vacancy Details 2018

Candidates can download the RRB group D result from the official website of the Railway Recruitment Board. And it will only be available after they issue the official notification.

Let’s take a look at the details of RRB Group D result 2018- 2019 and Job Notification of the examination.

The Official Board Railway Recruitment Board Post Name Group D Hiring location All over India Initial Date of Application 10-02-2018 Last Date of Application 31-03-2018 Salary for Group D Post Rs.18000/- Type of Exam Objective Total No. of Posts 62907 Date of Examination 17 September 2018 Onwards RRB Group D Result Date February 2019

Some Interesting Facts about RRB Group D CEN 02/2018:

The RRB Group D Exam has the record for the highest number of candidates appearing for a Single Exam.

More than 1.89 Crores (19 Million) candidates appeared the Group D Exam.

RRB Group D Exam was conducted in 16 Regions across India.

Over 400 Exam Centres conducted the RRB Group D Exam 2018-19.

Each and every Exam is a Computer Based Test, which has been found without any fault.

After passing the CBT (Computer Based Test) candidates have to appear for the Physical Tests.

All the candidates can download RRB CEN 02/2018 Result. If you also want to download the results, then you are in the right place. RRB Group D Result 2019 finally declared and can be checked on the official site.

RRB Group D Cut Off Marks 2018

There is the “cut off marks” that is set by the Railway Recruitment Board. The candidates have to score at least the minimum number of marks for the selection of group D posts in the Indian Railways. The RRB Group D Cut Off Marks 2018 will be announced at the time of the result day. You can check the notification on the official website. If you are struggling to check it, then don’t worry we will guide you. So, let’s wait for some more time to see the RRC Group D Cut, Off Marks.

RRB Group D Exam Pattern 2018

The candidates will have to attempt the objective type questions in the examination and choose the correct answer from the given choices. This is the standard method used for most of the competitive exams, and it makes the process easy and comfortable.

Here we will discuss the exam pattern and group D exam course.

There will be 4 topics that will appear in the exam paper.

General Intelligence

General Science

General Awareness

Mathematics and Reasoning

These are the 4 subjects’ candidates should be familiar with, that’s why these subjects are included in the exam pattern by the Railway Bharti Board. You can get these on the website or in the form of books.

For general awareness, candidates should read newspapers, watch the news on TV, online education sites, and find the latest updates in India. Also reading 10th standard maths book or online studying can help in the exams.

In General Science, candidates should be familiar with the science of 10th or lower standards. Practicing more in the General Intelligence & Reasoning helps them solve the trickiest of questions, and makes them well prepared for the exams. As there will be a lot of competition among all the candidates. After Preparing, candidates can also test their ability by solving a free mock test on some of the online platforms. You can also purchase mock tests online for more practice.

RRB Group D Answer Key 2018

After the exams, everyone is looking for the Answer Key of the Railway Group D 2018. And according to the sources the board will be releasing the answer key on the regional websites very soon. So, the candidates have to wait for some more days to get the answer key. If there is any news about the unofficial answer key from any other source, then you can also get it to form that website. So, guys, let’s wait for any official confirmation.

RRB Group D Selection Process

As you all know that all the candidates are selected by their merit list. All the selected candidates should be present for the verification process of the documents. The candidates will have to carry all the necessary documents required for the verification process. The documents to be provided should be original, as photocopies will be rejected. Every step of the verification process is done manually by the officials.

What to Do After RRB Group D Result 2018 Declaration?

The Indian Railway Board has released the notification for Group d this year, and people were waiting for the last 4 years for this job opening, and nobody wants to miss this opportunity. The candidates who will successfully clear the Online CBT Exam will go to the next round of the selection process.

So, if the candidates are selected for the next round after passing the CBT examination, then they will have a physical and medical examination. The candidates will be informed once we get any notification about the RRB Group D Result 2018.

Indian Railways have successfully conducted the Group D Recruitment Examination during September to December 2018. Millions of candidates appeared the exam and are quite curious this time round to know about their Exam results. The Answer key of the Exam is also available Set Wise. Candidates can enter their registration Numbers, name and Date of Birth to download Railway Group D Result 2019 in the official Web Page.

There is also one more Good news. The Answer key of the Exam is also available Set Wise. Candidates can enter their registration Numbers, name and Date of Birth to download Railway Group D Result 2019 in the official Web Page.

There is only the official site from where the candidates can get their RRB Group D Result 2019.

RRB Group D Post Vacancies Names by Department Wise

Sr. No. Post Name/ Designation Name of the Department 1. Helper/ Electrical/ General Services Electrical 2. Helper/ Electrical/ Power Electrical 3. Gateman Traffic 4. Helper/ Electrical/ Train Lighting Electrical 5. Helper/ Electrical/ TRD Electrical 6. Hospital Attendant Medical 7. Helper/ Electrical/ TRS Electrical 8. Helper/Bridge Engineering 9. Helper/ Electrical(Workshop) Electrical 10. Helper/ Electrical/ AC Electrical 11. Track Maintainer Engineering 12. Helper Mechanical Mechanical 13. Helper/ Mechanical/ Carriage and Wagon Mechanical 14. Porter/ Hamal/ Sweeper Cum Porter Traffic 15. Helper/ Mechanical/ Diesel Electrical Mechanical 16. Mechanical/ Helper/ Diesel Mechanical Mechanical 17. Helper Mechanical (Power) Mechanical 18. Helper/ S & T S & T 19. S and T (Workshop)/ Helper S & T 20. Helper/ Medical Medical 21. Helper/ Signal S & T 22. Telecommunication/ Helper S & T 23. Assistant Pointsman Traffic 24. Helper/ Civil Mechanical 25. Helper/ Civil(workshop) Engineering 26. Helper/ P Way Mechanical 27. Track Machine/ Helper Engineering 28. Helper/ Works Engineering

RRB CEN 02/2018 Result

Applicants will need to visit the regional web page and then they can successfully check the Students list on the page. And on this page, there is also a direct link to download RRB Group D Result 2019.

By clicking on the link, RRB CEN 02/2018 Result can be downloaded. Because the officials of Railway Recruitment Cell declared that the RRB Group D Exam Result 2019 will be announced very soon.

Exam Conducting Body Railway Recruitment Board, India Posts Vacancy Name Group D Total Number of Vacant Seats 62907 Seats Mode of Application Online Location of Exam India Online Application Submission First Date 3rd February 2018 Last Date to Apply for Apply 31st March 2018 Date of Examination 17 September 2018 to 17th December Page Category RRB Group D CEN 02/2018 Result Total Applied Candidates 1.89 Crore Plus (18 Million) Status of Railway Group D Result 2019 Live Online Main web Panel indianrailways.gov.in Number of Appeared Students 1.1 Crore Total Participate Regions 16 RRB Regions RRB Group D Result 2019 Declared Online

RRB Result 2019 Date

The Competitive Exams of Group D posts were conducted Online, that is a Computer Based Test. We all know that all the candidates have done their best in this examination. If you want to know more information about the Railway group D result, then you need to stay connected on this page and quite quickly get further details.

We can understand the curiosity of all the candidates round this time. Due to the Latest Government Jobs of Indian Railways and amazing response that has generated huge interest among the candidates.

Indian Railways is the National Rail System of India which is operated by the Ministry of Railways. This is the 4th largest railway network in the world. The railway recruitment department was established on 27th April 1998. The RRB Railway Department’s main headquarter is based out of New Delhi, India. Indian Railways provide a lot of services. You can easily find more information about Indian Railways here.

RRB Group D Result 2019 Latest News

Dates to Remember of RRB Group D CEN 02/2018:

Events Important Dates Notification Release Date 3rd February 2018 Application form Commencement Date 3rd February 2018 Last Date for Application Form 31st March 2018 Exam Starting Date 17th September 2018 Last Date of Exam 17th December 2018 RRB Group D Result 2019 Date 13th Feb 2019* (Expected)

RRB Group D Result 2019 will declare Name Wise on the official Site in pdf format. Until then, we wish all the candidates best of luck. Candidates will have to be a little more patient as the RRB Group D Results will be out any time soon. Indian Railways will declare RRB Result 2019 after the assessment of all the Exam papers.

As you all are very well aware of the Group, D Posts Examination was conducted for 4 Months, from 17th September 2018 to 17th December 2018. Therefore, officials will need time for completing the assessment of exam Paper of the applicants. So, the Region wise Result of RRB Group D will be announced by the Railway Recruitment Board in Feb 2019.

RRB Group D 2018 Result Declared Date

Right after the answer Key of Group D is released on the 11th of January 2019 which continues till 19th January 2019, but according to newspapers, it is still not clear that the officials will announce the RRB Group D Result 2019 on the 17th February 2019. This time official will declare the RRB group D Result 2019 region wise. We have mentioned below the direct links of all the regions, from which the candidates will be able to check their Railway Group D Result 2019.

Pro Tip to Check Railway Group D Results

By clicking on the link of their respective region, the candidates will get the Result. After clicking on the RRB Result 2019 Direct link, they have to enter the Registration Number and Date of Birth to check the official RRB Group D Result 2019.

Direct Link to Check RRB Group D Result 2019 by Region Wise will be updated soon here

RRB Ahmedabad RRB Chandigarh RRB Ajmer RRB Chennai RRB Allahabad RRB Gorakhpur RRB Bangalore RRB Guwahati RRB Bhopal RRB Kolkata RRB Bhubaneshwar RRB Mumbai RRB Bilaspur RRB Patna RRB Secunderabad RRB Ranchi

After the RRB Group D Result 2019 are declared, first thing the students will need to do is that they should follow the step-wise procedure as given below, as this procedure will help candidates to accurately check their updated online Railway Group D Result 2019 live.

How to check online RRB Group D Result 2019?

As and when the railway officials announce the RRB group d result date Region wise. The candidates should visit their Region’s Web Site to check the Railway Group D Result. In the web Panel, click on the Latest News Announcement Section. After that click on the link “Result of RRB Group D CEN 02/2018”. Then a page to check the results will open. Now enter the registration number and date of birth in the boxes. A new page will open displaying your Result with marks. Check your RRB Group D Exam Marks 2018-19 and take print out of Result Page for future use.

It is a matter of time when finally, students who are eagerly waiting for their live RRB Group D Result 2019 can check the declared Railway Group D Result 2019 live. Please click on the main link mentioned here and check the Live Official RRB Group D result 2019.

Final Important Words

