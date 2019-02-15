The Betting Window for February 15-17

Combat

Here at Undercard Superstar, we’re in the business of your business! Just follow our sound betting advice, and you too can employ a general manager who doesn’t take the easy way out, and makes a bone-breakingly hard decision to better the future of your team…and fire him a week later.

As usual, we’ll take a hundred dollars and divide it among five fights.

Let’s make some cashola.

 

  • Francis Ngannou +155 over Cain Velasquez ($15)
  • Rob Brant -900 over Khasan Baysangurov ($30)
  • Omar Figueroa Jr. -650 over John Molina Jr. ($25)
  • Andrea Lee -175 over Ashlee Eavns-Smith ($20)
  • Renan Barao +150 over Luke Sanders ($10)

 

I was feeling pretty good about Cain’s chances until whatever THIS was came out. Jeeeez.

I think Brant is just now coming into his own, and in front of a rabid Minnesota crowd that adores their own, I think that’s a safe bet.

 

Last Week: $ +0.48
Year To Date: $ -4.89

 

-All lines courtesy of Bovada at time of wager.

