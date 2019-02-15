UFC Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Light Heavyweights: Feb 15/19

MMA Manifesto

February 15, 2019

There is constant debate about the “official” UFC fighter rankings, which are based on voting from a panel of journalists.  Such is the case with something as subjective as voting – it’s totally based on voter’s opinion, and biases are bound to seep through, whether intentional or not.  So to try to put a fresh, objective, data-driven spin on rankings, The MMA Manifesto has come up with a performance based ranking system, solely based on how a fighter has performed in the cage.  Next up: The Light Heavyweights.

 

*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings 

  • Scoring based on a fighter’s past 10 UFC performances (we use a seven year time limit, so if they have fought less than 10 times in past seven years, only the fights within that time frame are counted)
  • Points based on a fighter’s opponent’s UFC win/loss record (ie strength of schedule – the more successful a vanquished opponent is, the more points awarded), extra points given for finishes, extra points given for title fight wins.  
  • Points are weighed so most recent fights are worth more (ie most recent fight counts the most, 10th most recent fight the least)
  • No points awarded for a loss

(first column performance based ranking, second column is last ranking, last column is official UFC ranking from UFC.com)

Stats Last  UFC Total
Rank Rank Rank
1 1 1 Jon Jones 529
2 2 4 Anthony Smith 179
3 3 13 Ovince Saint Preux 151.5
4 4 12 Glover Teixeira 150
5 4 7 Thiago Santos 149
6 6 Antonio Rogerio Nogueira 144
7 7 14 Mauricio ‘Shogun’ Rua 124
8 8 7 Corey Anderson 120
9 9 10 Ilir Latifi 111
9 9 5 Jan Blachowicz 111
11 11 3 Alexander Gustafsson 110
11 11 9 Dominick Reyes 110
13 13 15 Misha Cirkunov 109.5
14 14 6 Volkan Oezdemir 108
15 15 Nikita Krylov 101
16 17 11 Jimi Manuwa 92
17 32 Jimmy Crute 78
18 16 Sam Alvey 75.5
19 18 Aleksandar Rakic 73
20 27 16 Johnny Walker 67
21 19 Ion Cutelaba 66
22 20 Gadzhimurad Antigulov 54.5
23 21 Khalil Rountree Jr 50.5
24 22 Paul Craig 46.5
25 23 Tyson Pedro 43
26 24 Ed Herman 38.5
27 25 Gian Villante 35
28 26 Luis Henrique 32.5
29 29 Jake Collier 27
30 NR Alonzo Menifield 25
30 30 Darko Stosic 25
32 28 Justin Ledet 24.5
33 31 Gokhan Saki 22.5
34 NR Karl Roberson 22
35 33 Patrick Cummins 14.5
36 34 Devin Clark 14
37 35 Magomed Ankalaev 10
37 35 Mike Rodriguez 10
39 37 Rashad Coulter 5
39 37 Ryan Spann 5
41 39 Hu Yaozong 0
41 39 Marcin Prachnio 0
41 39 Saparbek Safarov 0
41 NR Vinicius Moreira 0

 

 

