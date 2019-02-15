WWE News: Original ‘Smackdown’ Gauntlet Match Plans Revealed, Toni Storm Names Dream ‘WrestleMania’ Opponent, Lio Rush Trash Talks Balor

As seen on WWE Smackdown Live this week, New Day member Kofi Kingston picked up a surprise gauntlet match win when he defeated five other Superstars, including WWE Champion Daniel Bryan.

Kingston set a blue brand record with his gauntlet match win, spending more time in a single match than any other WWE star in company history. Kingston will next step inside the Elimination Chamber on Sunday night to compete for a chance to become the new WWE Champion.

According to WrestleVotes, original gauntlet match plans on Smackdown this week called for Mustafa Ali to win the bout in the same fashion as Kofi Kingston, but since Ali was pulled from the Elimination Chamber match due to injury, the spot was given to Kofi Kingston.

Hearing that the Kofi – Gauntlet story, with him being in the ring nearly an hour was the same story that was to unfold with Mustafa Ali. However, given circumstances, an opportunity has now opened for Kofi, and he has momentum. Both w/ fans & backstage after his performance. — WrestleVotes (@WrestleVotes) February 14, 2019

Toni Storm Names Dream ‘WrestleMania’ Opponent

WWE UK Women’s Champion Toni Storm is on a roll since signing with WWE, as the rising star made it to the finals of the last Mae Young Classic, and was able to capture gold by defeating Rhea Ripley for the UK Title.

Storm was a guest on a recent edition of the They Are NXT UK Podcast, and during the interview she was asked to name her dream WrestleMania opponent. Storm aimed right for the top in naming her dream foe, and it is current Raw Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey.

“I see you Ronda [Rousey],” said Storm. “I see you standing there. I’m gonna beat her. If I can do this, I can do that.”

Lio Rush Trash Talks Balor

This Sunday at WWE Elimination Chamber, Finn Balor is set to face Intercontinental Champion Bobby Lashley in a Title match, and ahead of the bout, Lio Rush offered some trash talk via Twitter.

#EliminationChamber is near. Finn is probably shaking in his little Irish ☘️ boots right now. pic.twitter.com/XdRVN0Tbsx — Man Of The Hour ⌛️ (@itsLioRush) February 15, 2019

Rush will be in Lashley’s corner for the match taking place this weekend, which will see Finn Balor earn another shot at gold following his unsuccessful attempt to defeat Brock Lesnar for the WWE Universal Title at the Royal Rumble PPV.

