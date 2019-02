Anthony Davis is asked about the Boston Celtics not being on his list. “They are on my list.” — Tim Bontemps (@TimBontemps) February 16, 2019

Anthony Davis was asked about the perception the Celtics were not a preferred destination. He then repeated several times: “They were never not on my list.” — Tim Bontemps (@TimBontemps) February 16, 2019

Before you break into your personal celebratory dance, watch this clip:

Are the #Celtics actually on Anthony Davis's list of preferred trade destinations? "All 29 other teams are on my list." pic.twitter.com/PQj5V2aI1t — Adam Kaufman (@AdamMKaufman) February 16, 2019

Thanks for clearing that up? I think it’s time to ignore Davis and Rich Paul until late June.

Also, Kyrie Irving says he will play in Sunday’s All-Star game despite missing Boston’s last two games due to a sprained knee. I’m cool with this and you should be too.