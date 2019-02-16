MMA Manifesto

Bellator 216: MVP vs Daley Fight Card

Bellator 216: MVP vs Daley Fight Card

MMA Manifesto

Bellator 216: MVP vs Daley Fight Card

By February 16, 2019

By: |

Bellator 216: MVP vs Daley
Feb 16, 2019
Mohegan Sun Arena
Uncasville, Connecticut

 

Bellator 216: MVP vs Daley Fight Card

 

Stream live sports and ESPN originals on ESPN+ for only $4.99 a month. Start your 7-day free trial today!

 

(click on fighter’s name for detailed scouting report)

(fighter ranking based on our exclusive Performance Based Ranking system – click fighter’s rank to check out the list)

 

Main Card (DAZN – 10:00 pm Eastern)

Welterweight World Grand Prix Quarter-Final:
Michael Page  (13-0,  #4 ranked welterweight) vs Paul Daley  (40-16-2,  #8 ranked welterweight)

Heavyweights:
Cheick Kongo  (29-10-2,  #3 ranked heavyweight) vs Vitaly Minakov   (21-0, #2 ranked heavyweight)

Heavyweights:
Mirko Cro Cop  (37-11-2, #9 ranked heavyweight) vs Roy Nelson   (23-16, #11 ranked heavyweight)

Welterweights:
Yaroslav Amosov    (20-0, #30 ranked welterweight) vs Erick Silva    (20-9, 1 NC, #11 ranked welterweight)

Women’s Flyweights:
Valerie Loureda    (0-0) vs Colby Fletcher    (1-2)

 

Prelims (Bellator.com & DAZN – 7:00 pm Eastern)

Heavyweights:
Tyrell Fortune    (5-0, #8 ranked heavyweight) vs Ryan Pokryfky   (5-4)

Welterweights:
Vinicius De Jesus  (6-2, #21 ranked welterweight) vs Rodolpho Barcellos   (1-0)

Catchweights (165 lbs):
Kastriot Xhema   (2-2, 1 NC, #17 ranked welterweight) vs Kemran Lachinov  (7-2,  #14 ranked welterweight)

Lightweights:
Pat Casey    (3-0, #25 ranked lightweight) vs Nekruz Mirkhojaev   (3-2)

Middleweights:
Reginaldo Felix   (4-2) vs Justin Sumter    (6-2, #27 ranked middleweight)

Welterweights:
Rodolfo Neves Rocha   (1-1) vs Jesse Kosakowski    (2-0)

Welterweights:
Demetrious Plaza   (0-0) vs Andrews Rodriguez   (1-0)

 

 

Betting Odds:


Bellator 216: MVP vs. Daley odds - BestFightOdds

 

Shop all things MMA at Amazon!

(The MMA Manifesto is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to amazon.com)

 

MMA Manifesto

Try ESPN+ for Free!

ESPN+ Free Trial!

Recent News

Comments

More Sports

More MMA Manifesto
Home