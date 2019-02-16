Best Channels To Watch AMA Supercross Live Stream 2019 Online Arlington Round 7

Heading over to Round 7 of AMA Supercross 2019. check out the full list of streaming channels to watch the event online here. The AMA Supercross Championship is a dirt bike racing series, which started in the year 1974. It was founded and is organized every year by the American Motorcyclist Foundation. The racing event is held from January to May. AMA Supercross is a dirt track racing with lots of vertical jumps and obstacles and held on natural terrain. The tracks are built in a stadium keeping in mind to attract the audience with easy accessibility and comfort. The event consists of 17 rounds in a season, which started from the 6th of January 2019 and ends on the 4th of May 2019.

Every year Organizers conduct the Supercross Championship in 3 categories. The 450cc class (formerly 250cc 2 stroke) is the highest placed category regarding engine capacity, this is followed by 2, 250cc races (formerly known as 125cc 2 stroke), both are held in the east and west division. The Supercross Racing Championship was administered by two-stroke engine displacement till 2006. Then the INDYCAR formula was being used from 2007 till 2012. But now it is with 450cc class, and this is called the Supercross and 250cc as Supercross Lites.

How to Watch Monster Energy AMA Supercross 2019 Live Streaming Online

This is the 7th round of the championship. If the Fans cannot watch the racing in the US with the cable connection, then they can watch it on live streaming channels, they can enjoy all the racing action on Fox Sports website, and Fox Sports Go app provided they have a high-speed internet connection and with an excellent data package.

Also, there are other avenues such as pay-per-view stream which can be accessed on Supercrosslive.com and live-race. The pay-per-view is a very affordable option, the cost of the season pass to the watchers is about 99.99 dollars. This package has the validity to watch the AMA Supercross 2019 championship for the whole season.

1. Fubo TV

Fubo Tv is designed especially for the racing fans out there. It includes all the favorite sports channels that are available across America. The base package of Fubo TV starts from 45 dollars per month and provides over 75 channels, most of them are from the sports channels.

Apart from sports, there are other channels which telecast entertainment, Shows, News, and movies. Fubo Tv is compatible with all types of devices and has a 7-day free trial. There is also a DVR with a storage capacity of 30 hours, which is absolutely free.

2. YouTube TV

It is widely popular than any other service, even though it is a newly launched service. It is started under Google and provides over 50 channels in the basic package. The cost of the package is about 40 dollars a month.

YouTube Tv allows streaming the FOX channel, where you can enjoy various sports, shows, news and also the AMA Supercross. YouTube TV also has a 7-day free trial, and it is compatible with most of the devices for video streaming.

3. Sling TV

Sling TV offers a seamless experience of watching the AMA Supercross 2019. The cost of the subscription is only about 25-35 dollars per month. You can also try the 7-day free trial to test the service quality.

Sling TV can be watched from any part of America. But there are limitations in some of the places. In such cases, a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy and can watch an AMA Supercross event in HD.

4. DirecTV Now

DirectTV now is one of the best online streaming options. And is operated by the AT&T. This online streaming service provides around 65 channels at the cost of 40 dollars per month.

They also offer the 7- day trial for free and then if you feel like continuing with the subscription or cancel the service with no penalty.

Entry List for Arlington AMA Supercross 2019

Check out provisional entry list for 250SX and 450SX below.

250SX

Chase Sexton

Austin Forkner

Alex Martin

Jordon Smith

Justin Cooper

Kyle Cunningham

Brandon Hartranft

Henry Miller

Jordan Bailey

Kyle Peters

Lorenzo Locurcio

John Short

Anthony Rodriguez

Mitchell Oldenburg

Joshua Osby

Martin Davalos

Cade Autenrieth

Ramyller Alves

Joshua Cartwright

Joey Crown

Blake Wharton

Chase Marquier

Wilson Fleming

Thomas Covington

TJ Albright

Mitchell Falk

Luke Neese

Jayce Pennington

Brandon Marley

Justin Thompson

Westen Wrozyna

Dillon Cloyed

James Milson

Marshal Weltin

Hunter Hilton

Dustin Winter

Hunter Sayles

Samuel Redman

Benjamin Nelko

Parker Fleming

Steven Clarke

Mason Kerr

JAMES WEEKS

Richard Jackson

Aaron Leininger

Eric McKay

Brice Klippel

Uli Stocker

Lane Shaw

Preston Taylor

450SX

Cooper Webb

Eli Tomac

Blake Baggett

Aaron Plessinger

Justin Brayton

Kyle Chisholm

Cole Seely

Dean Wilson

Zach Osborne

Joey Savatgy

Justin Bogle

Chad Reed

Marvin Musquin

Ben Lamay

Vince Friese

Tyler Bowers

Justin Hill

Justin Barcia

Dylan Merriam

Alex Ray

Cole Martinez

Ryan Breece

Dakota Tedder

Ken Roczen

Adam Enticknap

Austin Politelli

Chris Blose

Cheyenne Harmon

Todd Bannister

Nick Desiderio

Scott Champion

Tevin Tapia

Vann Martin

Aaron Smith

Theodore Pauli

Kyle Swanson

AJ Catanzaro

Joan Cros

Casey Brennan

Daniel Herrlein

Jared Lesher

Logan Karnow

Johan Nystrom

Scotty Wennerstrom

Alexander Nagy

Ronnie Stewart

David Pulley

Joe Perron

Tyler Enticknap

Mason Wharton

Carlen Gardner

Michael Akaydin

Arlington AMA Supercross 2019 Schedule (Round 7)

Check out the complete schedule with timings for the Round 7 of AMA Supercross 2019 below.

10:00 am – 10:30 am: KTM Junior Riders Meeting (KTM Trailer)

10:30 am – 11:00 am: Rider’s Track Walk

11:00 am – 11:15 am: Riders Meeting (Mandatory)

11:15 am – 11:30 am: Chapel Service

12:00 pm – 12:08 pm: 250SX Group C Free Practice

12:10 pm – 12:18 pm: 250SX Group B Free Practice

12:20 pm – 12:28 pm: 250SX Group A Free Practice

12:30 pm – 12:38 pm: 450SX Group A Free Practice

12:40 pm – 12:48 pm: 450SX Group B Free Practice

12:50 pm – 12:58 pm: 450SX Group C Free Practice

1:05 pm – 1:15 pm: 250SX Group B Qualifying

1:20 pm – 1:30 pm: 250SX Group C Qualifying

1:35 pm – 1:45 pm: 250SX Group A Qualifying

1:50 pm – 2:00 pm: 450SX Group A Qualifying

2:05 pm – 2:15 pm: 450SX Group B Qualifying

2:20 pm – 2:30 pm: 450SX Group C Qualifying

2:30 pm – 2:45 pm: KTM Junior Exhibition Practice

2:45 pm – 2:55 pm: Promoter Track Walk

2:55 pm – 3:20 pm: Track Maintenance

3:20 pm – 3:30 pm: 250SX Group C Qualifying

3:35 pm – 3:45 pm: 250SX Group B Qualifying

3:50 pm – 4:00 pm: 250SX Group A Qualifying

4:05 pm – 4:15 pm: 450SX Group A Qualifying

4:20 pm – 4:30 pm: 450SX Group B Qualifying

4:35 pm – 4:45 pm: 450SX Group C Qualifying

4:45 pm – 5:00 pm: KTM Junior Exhibition Practice

5:00 pm – 5:10 pm: Promoter Track Walk

5:10 pm – 6:45 pm: Track Maintenance

Evening Schedule

7:00 pm – 7:35 pm: Opening Ceremonies

7:35 pm – 7:43 pm: 250SX Heat #1 – 6 Minutes/Plus 1 lap – 20 riders (1 – 9 to Main)

7:49 pm – 7:57 pm: 250SX Heat #2 – 6 Minutes/Plus 1 lap – 20 riders (1 – 9 to Main)

8:03 pm – 8:11 pm: 450SX Heat #1 – 6 Minutes/Plus 1 lap – 20 riders (1 – 9 to Main)

8:17 pm – 8:25 pm: 450SX Heat #2 – 6 Minutes/Plus 1 lap – 20 riders (1 – 9 to Main)

8:31 pm – 8:37 pm: KTM Junior Supercross Exhibition – 3 Laps – 15 Riders

8:37 pm – 8:49 pm: Track Maintenance

8:49 pm – 8:56 pm: 250SX Last Chance Qualifier – 5 Minutes/Plus 1 lap – 22 riders (1 – 4 to Main)

9:00 pm – 9:07 pm: 450SX Last Chance Qualifier – 5 Minutes/Plus 1 lap – 22 riders (1 – 4 to Main)

9:07 pm – 9:18 pm: Intermission

9:18 pm – 9:21 pm: 250SX Sighting Lap

9:23 pm – 9:40 pm: 250SX Main Event – 15 Minutes/Plus 1 lap – 22 riders

9:40 pm – 9:50 pm: 250SX Victory Circle

9:50 pm – 9:53 pm: Track Maintenance

9:53 pm – 9:56 pm: 450SX Sighting Lap

9:58 pm – 10:20 pm: 450SX Main Event – 20 Minutes/Plus 1 lap – 22 riders

10:20 pm – 10:30 pm: 450SX Victory Circle

