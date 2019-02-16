Best Fat Burners for Intermittent Fasting

So you want to lose body fat, right?

And you’re planning intermittent fasting as part of your training program…

But… you don’t want to waste hours and hours on the treadmill without seeing any fat disappear.

And you definitely don’t want to lose any muscle mass…

Well, relax.

We’ve found you a fat burner that is designed to shred unwanted fat AND protect and preserve your muscle gains.

It’s called Performance Lab Fat Burner.

What are Fat Burners?

The first thing to make clear is that a fat burner isn’t going to make your belly disappear while you sit on your couch watching Netflix. Sorry to burst that bubble, but we need to keep things real.

What fat burners can do, however, is fuel your body with thermogenics and nutrients that have been proven in clinical studies to promote fat loss.

So if you’ve recently fallen off the fitness-wagon and stacked on few unwanted pounds, a fat burner supplement could be the best way for you to rediscover those missing abs.

All you need to do is pick the right one.

Choosing the right fat burner for you…

Because if you are going to be intermittent fasting while training, your body would naturally begin eating away at your muscle mass to use as fuel.

But that’s no good. You only want to lose fat, not muscle.

So when choosing the best fat burner for you, there are two key boxes you need to tick. You need one that:

Increases metabolic rate (i.e. helps you burn more calories)

Preserves muscle mass

No magic potion. No secret formula. Because the reality is, increasing your metabolic rate and preserving your muscle mass is all you need to deliver the results you want.

Tip: You will get the shredded body you want quicker and more easily if you incorporate intermittent fasting diet on your fat-burning mission.

Stim Free Fat Burners vs Stim Fat Burners

There are two main types of fat burner: those that contain stimulants and those that don’t. But which is better?

Well, this is an interesting question and one that splits opinion.

On the plus side, stimulants can boost your energy levels. BUT… on the negative side they can also cause jittery side effects. This is mainly down to the amount of caffeine in each serving.

A quick market survey of the fat burners that contain stimulants makes for pretty shocking reading. It’s not unusual to find up to 150mg per serving. That’s the equivalent of between 1.5 – 2 cups of strong coffee. That’s a hefty dose to take in one hit.

Burn your body fat, not your cash…

Choosing a safe and effective fat burner is harder than you might think.

We have had a couple of bad personal experiences from using poor products in the past, including jitters and energy crashes. Leaving us with a decrease in cash, but sadly no decrease in body fat.

So we recommend sticking with coffee or green tea (just one cup will do!) or a separate stimulant source to boost your energy levels, rather than opting for a fat burner laced with caffeine.

By keeping your fat burner and stimulants separate, you can take control of how much caffeine you consume per serving. This will protect you against unexpected jitters or energy crashes, while still giving you a helping hand on your fat burning journey.

Tip: Stim fat burners are packed with caffeine. Keep your stimulants separate to avoid the jitters and unwanted energy crashes.

Best Fat Burner for Intermittent Fasting: Performance Lab Sport Fat Burner

A quick search online will tell you the market is packed with fat burners. There are literally thousands.

The scary thing is that each different fat burner contains different ingredients, all in different dosages. So it is important to know what you are looking for.

Not only that, most fat burners aren’t geared towards intermittent fasting diets either. This is because very few contain ingredients to help you preserve muscle mass while you are losing body fat.

Why You Should Choose Sport Fat Burner:

Performance Lab Sport Fat Burner is a stimulant-free fat burner that contains only clinically-proven nutrients.

It contains tried-and-tested thermogenics. The recipe includes the patented ‘capsimax’, which packs a fiery punch due to the concentrated amount of capsaicin – but without the risk of upset stomachs.

It also promotes fat loss & lean muscle building. The coleus forskohlii in Sport Fat Burner is proven to help you lose fat while you gain lean muscle.

And, crucially, it preserves muscle mass. So you don’t have to worry about losing your hard-earned gains even when you’re cutting your calories.

Any Negatives? (H3)

A couple. You can only buy Sport Fat Burner online via their website.

And it carries a premium price-tag. But is a superior product and you get what you pay for with fat burners.

Where to buy: www.PerformanceLab.com

How to Choose the Best Fat Burners for Intermittent Fasting

If a supplement contains ingredients that have shown to work in clinical studies, then the product will work. But if it only contains nutrients that haven’t shown to be beneficial, then you’re not going to get the results you want.

That statement might sound obvious, but you’d be amazed at the number of people who never check the label before pressing the ‘Buy Now’ button.

And without researching what you’re putting into your body first – well, that’s usually a one-way ticket to unwanted side effects and a waste of your cash.

Tip: Don’t take chances with your health. Do your research, read the label and stick to stim-free, clinically-proven nutrients that will help you get the results you want.

What are the best & worst fat burning ingredients?

The good news is we’ve done the hard work for you, so here’s a guide to the best and worst fat burning ingredients on the market.

What to look for:

-Coleus Forskohlii. This has shown to promote fat loss and lean muscle gains.

-Cayenne Pepper Extract. This the best thermogenic to fire-up your metabolic rate.

-HMB. This helps to preserve muscle by encouraging your body to burn body fat as fuel.

What to avoid:

-Proprietary Blends. You might be unaware, but these blends allow companies to hide dosages of each ingredient. To stay safe you need to know exactly what you’re putting into your body.

-Yohimbe & Synephrine. These are 2 popular stimulants found in a lot of fat burners. But reports of worrying side effects are common, so handle with extreme care.

-Large dosages of stimulants. We mentioned that we prefer to avoid stimulants in fat burners. But if you insist on using stim products, watch out for big dosages that may cause jittery side effects.

Other tips to help you lose body fat

Whether you’re aiming to lose fat or build muscle, you need to make the right changes to your lifestyle in order to succeed. We’ve already mentioned that you can’t be sat on the couch eating junk food if you’re committing to shredding a 6-pack – even the best fat burner won’t help you if you do this.

Choose a calorie deficient diet and effective workout routine…

Basically, we strongly recommend that fat burner supplements are taken alongside a healthy, calorie deficient diet and frequent workout routine. If you do this, then you will work towards your goals faster than before and make sure to benefit from the added nutrients a fat burner will provide.

What workout routine should you follow? Well, we always promote weightlifting as it’s shown to help you ‘tone-up’ and promote fat loss even further. [1] But if you’re exercising numerous times per week, it doesn’t matter too much whether you’re focusing on cardio or lifting weights.

Stay hydrated. Drink at least 2 litres of water daily…

It’s a rookie mistake to forget about the importance of keeping yourself hydrated. Not only will you feel better, but drinking 2 litres of water per day can result in an additional calorie expenditure of 400KJ. [2] That’s a lot from just drinking water, right?

As a result, we recommend that you consume at least 2 litres per day to help you progress on your fat burning journey.

Is it possible to ‘Spot Reduce’ Body Fat?

A lot of people want to target specific areas to lose fat, such as their stomach. The bad news is that spot reducing body fat hasn’t really shown to deliver visible results. Some studies say that it is possible via insolate exercises [3], but the benefits are so small that it’s not really worth it.

Instead, we believe that the simple calorie vs calorie out diet to reduce overall body fat percentage will get you the results you desire quickest. That’s not to say that performing crunches isn’t worth it, of course – it always helps to work each muscle in your body.

Don’t Neglect Your Micronutrients

An important factor when planning your fat loss diet are macronutrients. This is because it’s crucial to consume enough protein, even when you are planning on getting shredded.

But it’s a huge mistake to not consider micronutrient intake. One study in particular showed that those on weight-loss diets don’t always provide enough vitamins and minerals to support general health [4].

To help combat this, we recommend stacking your fat burning with a multivitamin that provides the majority of your RDAs of micronutrients.

Performance Lab also produce a high-quality multivitamin that is designed to work synergistically with their other products, such as the Sport Fat Burner recommended here.

Tip: Don’t overlook your micronutrients. Stack your fat burning supplement with a multivitamin to keep you operating at your maximum.

Conclusion

The bottom line is that losing body fat isn’t easy. If it was then we’d all be walking around with 6-packs, wouldn’t we?

But the good news is that it is possible.

The right diet, the right workout routine and the right fat burner will give you the best chance to sculpt the physique you’re looking for.

And as long as you remember to include enough micronutrients in your diet, you’ll ensure you stay healthy on the inside too.

We recommend taking Performance Lab Sport Fat Burner with Whole-Food Multivitamin.

References:

[1] Suleen, S.H. The effect of 12 weeks of aerobic, resistance or combination exercise training on cardiovascular risk factors in the overweight and obese in a randomized trial. BMC Public Health. 2012; 12: 704.

[2] Boschmann, M. Water-induced thermogenesis. J Clin Endocrinol Metab. 2003 Dec; 88(12): 6015-9.

[3] Stallknecht, B. Are blood flow and lipolysis in subcutaneous adipose tissue influenced by contractions in adjacent muscles in humans? Am J Physiol Endocrinol Metab. 2007 Feb; 292(2): E394-9

[4] Engel, G.M. Micronutrient Gaps in Three Commercial Weight-Loss Diet Plans. Nutrients. 2018 Jan 20; 10(1).