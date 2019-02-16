Christian Hackenberg avoids sack, then gets destroyed by massive hit vs Hotshots (Video)

Former NFL quarterback Christian Hackenberg has been attempting to resurrect his football career, playing football for the Memphis Express.

He was absolutely terrible in his first game with the team last week, but was given the opportunity to start in Saturday’s game against the Arizona Hotshots. It was quite possibly his last chance to be a starting quarterback for a football team, so he laid it all on the line.

On one particular play, Hackenberg showed off his escapability avoiding a sack, evading a few would-be tacklers. He then took off running, but got absolutely leveled by a defender after scampering for a first down.

Hackenberg also did this in the game.

Christian Hackenberg with the rushing TD and an F-bomb after getting a late hit. #AAF #AAFL pic.twitter.com/4ZDbPar5qH — AAF Reddit (@AAF_Reddit) February 17, 2019

Ouch.