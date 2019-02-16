Giants rumors indicate Bryce Harper has made decision, will sign with team

The best free agent in the 2019 class may have made his decision, and it appears slugger Bryce Harper could be headed to the San Francisco Giants.

Harper and superagent Scott Boras have been negotiating with a number of teams — Nationals, Yankees, Giants and Phillies among them. A few other teams were in the mix as well, but the reports suggested they were only willing to offer short-term deals, and less money, so teams like the Cubs were weeded out quickly.

But the Phillies and Giants are very much in play for Harper, and it appears one team may be on the verge of signing him. Chris Russell of 106.7 The Fan reported that Harper has made his decision, and that’ll he’ll be signing with the Giants — possibly in the next 24 hours, or sooner.

“Maybe I took a little bit of a leap of faith here based on some indications I got from a real good source,” Russell said during a radio appearance on SportsRadio 94.1WIP.

Russell continued:

“Bryce and his representatives, (Scott) Boras, his people, his wife Kayla, they’ve been meeting since Monday morning in Vegas. Bryce originally wanted this done, when it took this long, by Valentine’s Day. Obviously, the contract has not been announced, signed, or whatever.”

And there’s more:

“But I’m led to believe by the people that I’ve talked to that are close to the situation — and I have, again, a real good source that has helped me through this process, let’s just leave it at that,” he said. “That Bryce was in a mood to celebrate yesterday. Now, the source said, ‘I believe it’s done.’ I don’t have concrete, 100 percent proof for you guys. I wish I did, otherwise, I would have it and I would be running around with it. But I don’t have that, so I want to caution everybody in Philadelphia. But that’s what I was led to believe, that this thing is now decided.”

The Giants do have the cap room for Harper, as their 2019 payroll is currently $143.59 million. They have a stable front office, and they’re a winning organization. Harper would be surrounded by veterans that have won multiple World Series titles, and given that the Giants have a great pitching staff to keep them in close games, Harper could be the difference that moves the needle for them — making San Francisco a contender once again.