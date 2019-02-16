NBA

Hamidou Diallo flies over rapper Quavo, then slams ball through hoop in Dunk Contest (Video)

Hamidou Diallo flies over rapper Quavo, then slams ball through hoop in Dunk Contest (Video)

NBA

Hamidou Diallo flies over rapper Quavo, then slams ball through hoop in Dunk Contest (Video)

By February 16, 2019

By: |

Thunder guard Hamidou Diallo put on a show for fans at Spectrum Center in the NBA Dunk Contest on Saturday night.

Diallo was the biggest underdog of the four players, in terms of odds to win, but he sure didn’t look like it. And while he only stands six-foot-five, he jumps like he’s eight feet tall — like when he somehow dunked over Shaq, and then finished it off with a Vince Carter tribute.

Not only that, he had a sick dunk in the final round, when he dunked over rapper Quavo — of the rap group Migos — then hung on the rim afterward.

Wow. It’s no surprise Diallo won the event. He deserved the title.

NBA, Thunder

Try ESPN+ for Free!

ESPN+ Free Trial!

Recent News

Comments

More Sports

1hr

NHL 1hr ago

In case you missed it earlier, the Oilers traded Ryan Spooner to the Vancouver Canucks in exchange for Sam Gagner. (The same Sam Gagner (…)

More NBA
Home