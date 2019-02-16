Hamidou Diallo flies over rapper Quavo, then slams ball through hoop in Dunk Contest (Video)

Thunder guard Hamidou Diallo put on a show for fans at Spectrum Center in the NBA Dunk Contest on Saturday night.

Diallo was the biggest underdog of the four players, in terms of odds to win, but he sure didn’t look like it. And while he only stands six-foot-five, he jumps like he’s eight feet tall — like when he somehow dunked over Shaq, and then finished it off with a Vince Carter tribute.

Not only that, he had a sick dunk in the final round, when he dunked over rapper Quavo — of the rap group Migos — then hung on the rim afterward.

Hamidou Diallo dunk over Quavo pic.twitter.com/IDiZ7WPkQr — gifdsports (@gifdsports) February 17, 2019

Diallo takes ball off Quavo's head and slams. Should get a 50 with the night's third dunk over a rapper (Quavo, J. Cole, S. O'Neal.) — Jonathan Feigen (@Jonathan_Feigen) February 17, 2019

Wow. It’s no surprise Diallo won the event. He deserved the title.