Here's How You Can Increase Your Daily Water Intake

The human body is composed of between 50% and 70% water. Therefore, it is quite essential to keep up the level of water intake so as to maintain the proper functioning of the body. A dehydrated body is inefficient to carry our day to day mental as well as physical work. Regular intake of water might help you to shed your few pounds and also make your skin flawless and glowy.

The human body is able to eliminate toxins and wastes with regular water consumption. Dizziness, crankiness, feeling tired and unwell are all the symptoms of dehydration. So, here are the few ways that might assist you in keeping your body hydrated.

Drink herbal tea and sparkling water

Starting your morning with a cup of herbal tea would surely make it a good one. A human body requires tons of minerals and vitamins that are usually not involved in a regular meal of a person. However, these differences could be overcome by drinking herbal tea. Drinks like these do work like magic towards your water intake. However, drinks that are loaded with caffeine, sugar, sweetness, etc. tend to do no good to your body organs.

Sparkling water can feel like a feast when you have to cut down on the regular drinks such a soft drink, sodas, and other harmful carbonated drinks. Furthermore, you can add a piece of lemon to make it taste even fresher.

Carry a water bottle with you at all the times

Next time you visit a supermarket, don’t forget to purchase a small water bottle that could easily find a place in your handbag. Whenever you plan to step out of your home, make sure to carry that little bottle of wonder with you. This will encourage you to sip water whenever you find it in your bag. Moreover, this works like a visual reminder for you to keep yourself hydrated.

Another great way to have a sufficient amount of the water in the morning is by filling your bottle a night before. This might again work as a visual reminder to have a big drink when you wake up in the morning.

Consume fruits and vegetables possessing high water content

Fruits are loved by all for their delicious taste and juicy texture. Most fruits are loaded with water and thus, allow more fluid consumption. You should include fruits such as tomatoes as they are around 94% water while other fruits such as grapefruit are approximately 92% water.

Try to add fruits like watermelons, pineapple, apples, rockmelon, tomatoes, peaches, and strawberries in your diet. This will not only improve your body’s hydration level but also enhance the functioning of its many systems.

Try to make water more fun

Adding a piece of cucumber or mint, lemon, orange or lime will make your water taste far better. You can also freeze your water bottle for a night to enjoy icy water when you wake up. Try to set reminders that might always help you to drink water at the regular intervals. A number of mobile applications and tools such as this daily water intake calculator are available that either help you estimate your daily water requirement or encourage you to stay hydrated .