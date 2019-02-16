How to Watch Bellator 216: MVP vs Daley

MMA Manifesto

By February 16, 2019

By:

 

The English grudge match to end all grudge matches goes down tonight at Bellator 216 from…..Uncasville, Connecticut?!  Here’s how you can watch it.

EDT U.S. Canada U.K. Brazil
Main Card
10:00 PM DAZN DAZN Sky Sports Fox Sports
Prelims
7:00 PM DAZN DAZN Bellator.com Bellator.com
Bellator.com Bellator.com
Australia Germany Italy New Zealand
Main Card
10:00 PM Spike DAZN DAZN Sky Sports
Prelims
7:00 PM Bellator.com DAZN DAZN Bellator.com
Bellator.com Bellator.com
Japan Southeast Asia Sweden Latin America
Main Card
10:00 PM DAZN Paramount Paramount+ Fox Sports
MTV Asia MTV
Prelims
7:00 PM DAZN Bellator.com Bellator.com Bellator.com
Bellator.com
Austria Switzerland
Main Card
10:00 PM DAZN DAZN
Prelims
7:00 PM DAZN DAZN
Bellator.com Bellator.com

 

 


