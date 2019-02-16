Latest Bryce Harper rumors indicate Phillies closing in on signing slugger

Superstar slugger Bryce Harper may finally have made his free agency decision, and it appears the Phillies are where he’s leaning toward signing with.

Harper played his entire career up to this point with the Nationals, and now it looks like he’ll be staying in the NL East, but will be playing for the team’s division rival.

Multiple reports are suggesting that Harper and the Phillies are close to a deal.

Per @JimBowdenGM, the Phillies and Bryce Harper are “rounding third base” — Jack Fritz (@JackFritzWIP) February 16, 2019

The details of that particular report from Jim Bowden of The Athletic are below:

“I keep hearing there’s a lot of momentum and traction on him signing with the Philadelphia Phillies,” Bowden said on CBS Sports Radio. “He could be rounding third and heading home shortly. I am hearing they are well down the process.”

He continued:

“I keep hearing there could be momentum there in Philly. I think Harper is ready to go. I don’t think he is going to sign a short-term deal. That is what the San Francisco Giants offered him…every indication I get is he is going to get at least 10 years and more $300 million. That has not changed.”

That makes sense, as the Giants and Phillies appear to be the two favorites to land Harper, and if San Francisco only offered him a short-term deal, then Philadelphia figures to be the most likely landing spot.

The Phillies’ payroll is only $125.5 million for 2019, and the team could easily make a blockbuster deal with Harper work, while many others could . not. He figures to fit well with their group of young stars, and on paper, Philadelphia looked to be the best landing spot for him. We’ll soon see if the deal is finalized, considering that pitchers and catchers have already reported, so stay tuned.