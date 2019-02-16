LeBron James has high praise for Michael Jordan at All-Star Weekend (Video)

Lakers superstar LeBron James has drawn a lot of comparisons to Michael Jordan, with fans and analysts debating exactly who the greatest NBA player of all time is.

To make the discussion even more interesting, James wears Jordan’s No. 23 on the court, likely out of respect for MJ.

Apparently, that’s exactly the case, as James explained why he wears the number in speaking to reporters at All-Star Media Day on Saturday.

“For the great Michael Jordan that’s here in Charlotte,” James said, which led to applause.

LeBron went on to talk about how much he admired Jordan when he was younger, and had some more praise for MJ.

Notice how he never referred to Jordan as the GOAT, even though we all know that he is.