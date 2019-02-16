Matt Riddle Says NXT Is Not ‘The Watered Down Childs Product That WWE Has Kind Of Turned Into’

One of the biggest NXT signings of 2018 was that of MMA star turned pro wrestler Matt Riddle, who saw a meteoric rise on the independent scene and in promotions such as WWN Live and EVOLVE.

Riddle has since made a sizeable impact in NXT, and is on his way to becoming a top star on the Wednesday night brand.

Never one to mince his words, Riddle recently opened up to TMZ about his time so far in NXT, and the difference between the NXT and WWE products.

“I think we’re just different, and I know that’s easy to say,” admitted Riddle, h/t to 411Mania for the transcript. “But we’re different, we’re new, we’re fresh, and we’re not the same watered down child’s product that WWE has kind of turned into a lot. And when people watch us — even though it’s scripted a lot of the time — it’s more real. It’s more believable.”

Despite the above quote, Riddle did say he eventually wants to make his way to the WWE main roster, but also said that he has somewhat of a new goal to try and make NXT an even bigger brand than Raw and Smackdown. Riddle added that despite the goal seeming like a daunting task, he believes it is doable. Nevertheless, Riddle did touch on which main roster stars he would like to face one day if and when he eventually gets the call-up.

“Before, I would say Cesaro because he’s so athletic and stuff like this, but after going to Madison Square Garden and having a chat with John Cena, I think wanna fight John Cena,” said Riddle. “I mean, he might want to wrestle, but I kind of want to fight him and see where it goes.”

You can watch the entire TMZ interview with Riddle, which also features the NXT star discussing his thoughts on Vince McMahon, the WWE main roster brands, and more in the above video player.