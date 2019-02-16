NBA All-Star Saturday Night 2019 Live Stream Channels: Taco Bell Skills Challenge, Three-Point Contest, and AT&T Slam Dunk

The 68th edition of NBA All-Star Game will be played at Spectrum Center in Charlotte in North Carolina. The game will be live broadcast at 8 PM ET for the viewers on 17 Feb 2019. The festivities surrounding the game have begun as fans are welcoming the event with fervor and passion.

The game of 2019 started off with Rising Stars Challenge on 15 Feb and will be followed by slam dunk contest on 16 Feb 2018. So, all the fans of this exciting game, gear yourself up to watch the action live. Here we go with the list of channels exclusively for you.

State Farm NBA All-Star Saturday Night 2019 live streaming Channels

Fans of All-Star 2019 can watch the game live on the following channels, either on cable connection or digital platforms of the channels. These channels will cover all the fun and keep you up to date with the ongoings of the game.

Event: State Farm All-Star Saturday Night

Date: 16th February 2019

Time: 8 PM ET

Broadcast: TNT

Venue: Spectrum Center

Events during NBA All-Star Saturday Night 2019

Taco Bell Skills Challenge

Mtn Dew 3-Point Contest

ATT Slam Dunk

TNT Channel

NBA All-Star 2019 viewers can get exclusive access to the game on TNT channel. It is your one-stop solution for watching NBA, and UEFA live coverage, and it is readily available on all the primary live streaming TV services such as Sling TV, Hulu TV, Fubo TV, YouTube TV, etc.

The channel has services for both the Pay-and-Free-TV channels and also the Internet-based services where you can watch NBA All-star 2019 live on the TNT app anytime and anywhere.

If you want to watch TNT games without cable, then you also have the option of TNT Overtime which brings you a second-screen site and offers enhanced coverage NBA games.

NBA TV

All Star 2019 fans can watch all the live action of the game on NBA TV where you will not miss any update related to the game. NBA TV is a free platform where you live stream NBA Regular Season, Preseason, Playoffs and other information of the game in HD quality.

Users can easily live stream the game 24/7 on their PC, smartphones, or Tablets. You can also have access to NBA TV on different streaming providers PlayStation Vue, Sling, YouTube TV and DirecTV Now.

ESPN

All-star 2019 will be live streamed at ESPN where you will get exclusive international coverage for all of Celebrity Game, Rising Stars, All-Star Saturday and Sunday’s 68th NBA All-Star Game. The coverage will be broadcast can be viewed live by the audience on different ESPN platforms.

ESPN Radio will broadcast from Charlotte, and it will air the entire weekend action of the Rising Stars at 9 p.m. Viewers can also tune into ESPN’s live and exclusive radio broadcast of the NBA All-Star Game on Sunday, Feb. 17, at 8:00 p.m.

Basketball TV

This is another platform where you can catch NBA All-Star 2019 live on your devices. It is available on some live streaming service providers such as Sky Cable, Ch 33, Cignal Ch 95, Cablelink Ch 60, GSAT Ch 36 and Easy TV Ch 13. You can also follow Basketball TV on social media and stay updated about the game.

Reddit

Reddit is the easiest option to watch NBA All-star 2019. Viewers will get access to a wide array of free links where they can watch NBA game 2019 live on the internet. You just have to find the subreddits of NBA game streams and browse the links. Lastly, you may choose the best links and watch the game in the best quality.

Conclusion

As you have got the list of all the major channels live streaming NBA All-Star 2019, stay tuned to them for all the updates. Choose the best channel depending on your ease and watch the game hassle-free on TV or mobiles.