New Report Claims Jimmy Uso And Naomi Are Actively Trying To Get Released By WWE

One of the leading news stories of this week involved WWE Smackdown Live star Jimmy Uso getting arrested in Detroit for public intoxication and disorderly conduct after he and his wife Naomi were pulled over by police.

The report noted the car being driven by Naomi and Uso “reeked of booze” when the couple was pulled over, and Jimmy allegedly removed his shirt and squared off with the arresting police officer as if he was going to begin a fight. The incident lead to the police officer using his stun gun in order to subdue the reportedly drunken Jimmy Uso.

According to a new FOX News report, the real-life married couple are actively trying to get fired from WWE, with the report adding, “Uso and his wife want to get fired by the WWE, so this arrest just might be the shoe that drops.”

The report also makes reference to All Elite Wrestling drawing much interest from talents who are already under contract with promotions such as WWE, Impact Wrestling and ROH, and notes The Usos could be eyeing a move to AEW if they can get out of their current WWE deals.

Jimmy Uso is no stranger to run-ins with the police, however, as he was previously charged with DUI in 2011 and again in 2013 after he violated his probation by driving with a suspended license.

Jimmy Uso’s brother Jey has also been arrested while driving drunk, as Jey was booked in 2018 after a WWE live event in Hidalgo, Texas.

Despite Jimmy Uso’s arrest, he and is brother remain scheduled to challenge The Miz and Shane McMahon for the WWE Smackdown Tag Team Titles at this Sunday’s Elimination Chamber PPV. Following Uso’s arrest, WWE issued a succinct statement noting “Jonathan Fatu is responsible for his own personal actions.” Uso’s wife Naomi also commented on the arrest, Tweeting “Yes dear we are safe and ok thank you and love y’all.”