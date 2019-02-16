UND Gets Commitment from SJHL Star, Carson Albrecht

Earlier this week, Brad Elliott Schlossman of the Grand Forks Herald wrote an article about the University of North Dakota hockey team’s changing recruiting philosophy.

Moving forward, they’re not only focusing on the high-end players that are drafted, but they’re also getting commitments from talented older players to supplement their roster. These are players that haven’t been drafted by NHL teams. Who knows, maybe the next diamond in the rough could be one of these older less heralded players.

They aren’t the typical type of commitments we’ve seen from top programs in recent years — the 16-year-old highly skilled, big-point producing future stars. But they’re a sign that UND is noticing the trend of college hockey and looking to filter in some older, talented players to go along with the high draft picks.

Coming in under the radar, this week, UND got a commitment from a player that meets this description. Introducing Carson Albrecht, of the Melfort Mustangs SJHL. Checking the SJHL statistics, Albrecht is third overall in scoring with 28 goals and 74 points. Albrecht will be 21 before he arrives on campus. Here’s a link to his Elite Prospects page.

.@Directwest is proud to announce the commitment of Carson Albrecht, @SJHL_Mustangs, who is headed to @UNDmhockey to play NCAA Hockey next season!! pic.twitter.com/yFVIZKQwdx — SJHL (@theSJHL) February 15, 2019

Official Team Release: The Melfort Mustangs are very pleased to announce captain Carson Albrecht has committed to play NCAA hockey for the University of North Dakota for next season!

Albrecht, from Martensville, Saskatchewan, is a three year Mustang and has played 138 career regular season games, scoring 53 goals with 69 assists for 122 points. This season, Albrecht currently sits 3rd in the SJHL with 74 points. (Official SJHL Stats Link)

“We are very proud of Carson and this scholarship is well deserved given his hard work and commitment to the Melfort Mustangs for the past 3 seasons.” Mustangs Head Coach, Trevor Blevins said. “The University of North Dakota is adding a quality individual to their program. He has, and will continue to be, an excellent captain for us this season on and off the ice.”

Albrecht, who turns 21 on May 23rd, will join UND this fall as he continues to pursue both his hockey and academic future in North Dakota.

Historically, UND hasn’t had a lot of players from the SJHL. There have been a few, current goalie coach Matt Hrnkiw, Humboldt Broncos. sophomore defenseman Josh Rieger, Estevan Broncos, former defenseman Dany Chartrand, Flin Flon Bombers.