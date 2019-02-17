There is a countless number of websites that are hacked on a daily basis. Thousands of websites are not safe and as such, there are many risks that owners of such websites face. One of the biggest contributors to the hacking problem is the kind of hosts that website owners have contracted. In this regard, it is important that one chooses the best web hosts for their websites to be safe and effective. In this article, we shall discuss some of the things one needs to consider when choosing a suitable web host or a Hosting Institute where they can learn the tricks of website hosting.

Here are 5 things to consider when hiring a hosting service:

What kind of a host do you need?

This is the first step you need to think about before you choose a suitable web host. What kind of a website do you have? Does it have many videos and probably live streaming? Does your website allow visitors to register and even upload their own content? How much traffic does your website receive on a daily basis? Well, the more the traffic or the activities on your website, the more space you will require from your host. Therefore, you will need a dedicated server to accommodate the many activities on the website.

The hosting package

Many of the small businesses that have websites prefer to be hosted on shared hosting servers so that they can save some money. However, this has a disadvantage in that it slows the website response time. A slow website will turn your customers away most of the times. A virtual private server or VPS is all you will need to sort out this problem. This is a little more expensive but worth the cost.

Web hosting reviews

These are very important when it comes to finding information on a suitable host. You can research on the most reliable and reputable web hosts. There is tons of information online and web host reviews can help you to choose a suitable web host. How do the various website hosts respond to client complaints? Are there persistent complaints from customers? If so, are these complaints genuine? This information can guide you to find the right web host for your website.

The right amount of bandwidth

It is important that you get the right amount of bandwidth that is much more than you currently need. You see, your website will require more of this bandwidth in future and this could cost you more if you were to request the company to add more. Your web host should not lock you into certain amounts of bandwidth. This will cushion you from future increases in price should you require extra bandwidth.

The terms and conditions of service provision

Most people do not read the terms and condition of their service provision. This is wrong. You need to read through the document and understand what exactly the hosting company is offering you. What is the refund policy? What happens in the event where the service provider does not meet the agreed standards? Before you sign the agreement, read through it and understand the terms and conditions of the offer.