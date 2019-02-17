Dirk Nowitzki snubs LeBron James on handshake attempt during All-Star Game (Video)

Mavericks big man Dirk Nowitzki played in what will likely be his final All-Star Game on Sunday night, and he lit it up from all over the floor.

Nowitzki did what he’s always done throughout his career — draining rainbow jumpers from the perimeter. He had his stroke going throughout the night, and it was fun to watch, as he swished jumpers left and right.

After hitting one particular three-pointer in the second half, he got plenty of love from players on both teams. Nowitzki dapped them all up — except for LeBron James, however, who he left hanging. James’ reaction said it all.

Dirk wanted nothing to do with LeBron #NeverForget2011 pic.twitter.com/vtwrp5LObz — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) February 18, 2019

It appears Nowitzki hasn’t yet forgotten about the 2011 NBA Finals.