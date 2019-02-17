How to install in-ground basketball hoop

It’s always fun to play with the basketball. Therefore, the professional and regular players also own an in-ground hoop for any outdoor activities. If you are also fond of playing basketball and need an in-ground basketball hoop, we recommend you to go for a portable basketball hoop.

Why we choose this? Because it will be easy to carry anywhere, you want to play. Not only that, but the portable hoops also come in a convenient size. However, if you don’t know how to install it, you might find it complicated and time-consuming.

Therefore, let me assure you that in order to install an in-ground hoop, having an assistant will make the job a lot easier for you. Moreover, it's also important to install the hoop correctly. Now, the processes from start to end that will help you install an in-ground basketball hoop are illustrated below in detail.

Step 1: Gather the tools and equipment needed for the installation

Before you actually begin to work, you should collect the necessary tools that will be needed for the complete installation. Therefore, try to collect a carpenter’s level, tape measure, tape, sawhorse, a container to mix the concrete mixture, shovel and hole digger, wrenches and sockets to attach the nuts.

For safety, we recommend you to get safety goggles and gloves.

Step 2: Determine the spot for hoop

As you bring the equipment, the next thing you should focus on planning on how are you going to install. To do the job, you need to do some brainstorming and study the area where you are going to install the hoop.

Here, determine where do you want to install the hoop. When you are selecting the place, make sure it’s no way near the windows or cars or such breakable places. Even though a basketball court is 50 ft and 94 inches, it may vary from place to place. So, if you are planning to create a court nearby your home yard, make sure the place is wide enough for everyone to play comfortably. Likewise, choose the location for the hoop.

Step 3: Mark the spots with precise measurement

If you are using a collapsible pole, you need to mark a few spots to insert step by step. To do that you can use the measuring tape to measure 5 inches from top of middle and bottom pole section. Mark the spot.

Step 4: Creation of a hole for the pole

As you have selected and marked the spot on pole, wear your gloves and safety goggles beforehand. Now you need to create a hole to attach it. Usually, the hoop is around 10 ft. in height. Therefore, first of all, you need to dig a hole using a shovel. Make sure the hole is deep and wide to insert the pole. Remember, the hole needs to be rectangular in shape and minimum 1 ft. in depth.

Step 5: Attaching the backboard into the pole

Attaching the backboard is an important step. Ensuring strength and sturdiness is necessary. Therefore, while you are attaching the board, carefully tighten all the bolts. Otherwise, you will face trouble attaching the hoop. Then, you need to attach the rim of the net into the backboard. Set it securely with the bracket. Next, install the bracket and spring into the T-bolt strongly. To do that, you can use nut and washer.

Then, you can attach the net if you wish. But, don’t forget to check if the rim level is accurate!

Step 6: set up the pole

It’s time to set up the pole. Since the pole is already heavy, you are recommended to use assistance to do this step.

Now, as you have completed digging the hole and attaching the backboard, insert the bottom section and ground sleeve of the pole in the right place. Try your best to hold it steady and level. Then, pour the hole with cement or any concrete mixture. Tamp down and make sure there is no air in the concrete mixture.

Also, make sure the pole is strongly built and stays in the right place. Using the standard level, you can check if it’s properly placed by checking the compatibility with the basketball hoop.

Then, you need to let it dry. Here, you can use a seahorse to hold the pole steady until completely dry. Usually, it takes a few hours to harden the concrete.

Final thought

It’s overall the process of installing in-ground basketball hoop. If you find it difficult, you may look for professionals. But we think if you are planning to install it nearby your home yard, you can watch some tutorials and match the steps for a better understanding.

But let me tell you where you can go wrong. If it’s your first time of installation the hoop, it may not be properly level or vertical. So, do the task slowly and check every time. However, we think if you get some assistance from your friends and do the task with patience and dedication, it’s not that difficult.