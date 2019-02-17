How To Watch NBA All-Star Game Live Stream 2019 Online - Team LeBron vs Team Giannis

It’s always an exciting thing to Shoot hoops, even if you’re nowhere near being a pro, and if watching the NBA All-Star Game online is one of the things on your checklist this NBA season, we have got you covered. NBA Superstars like LeBron James, Kevin Durant, James Harden, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Steph Curry, and Kevin Durant will be in Los Angeles for the main event, but this time they won’t fight for Eastern or Western Conference supremacy.

Although there were few to no inconsistencies over the starting player that were picked, the same cannot be said in the case of the reserves. Players like DeMar DeRozan, Rudy Gobert, Jimmy Butler, Donovan Mitchell, Tobias Harris, and fan’s favorite Luka Doncic, all have arguments about being snubbed as an All-Star this year. Besides Doncic’s Mavericks, all the other teams are in a playoff with the 2nd half of the season nearing. However, they have to wait until next year for one more chance.

The starting line-up consists of Antetokounmpo along with Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant, Joel Embiid and Paul George. And the reserves could be LaMarcus Aldridge, Bradley Beal, Blake Griffin, Damien Lillard, Khris Middleton, Nikola Vucevic, Russell Westbrook and Dwyane Wade. In the interview after the game, Where Antetokounmpo’s team defeated the Washington Wizards, he said that he would take Curry as his 1st pick from the starters and his teammate Middleton would be the 1st pick from the reserves.

Live Streaming Channels to Watch 2019 NBA All-Star Game Free Online

The NBA All-Star game will be played on the 17th of February, even though the weekend starts on the 15th. The event will be held at the Spectrum Centre in Charlotte, North Carolina. This will be the 2nd time Charlotte will host the All-Star Game. The 1st time the event was held in 1991. The game has something new to offer, the two captains LeBron James and Steph Curry will select the teams, instead of the regular matchup between the East vs West.

N.E.R.D. and Pharrell Williams will be performing halftime. The good news is that you can watch the game for free on the ABC network, you need to have an over-the-air TV antenna and should live in the locality of a local affiliate telecasting the NBA All-star game. Nowadays, it’s been to watch the NBA All-star game live online, all due to the many live streaming platforms that are providing an alternative watching experience in this digital age. There are some of the options for a streaming platform you can pick from, which is anyways great news.

NBA All-Star Game official live stream channels

Let’s have a look at the official channels to watch the All-Star game.

NBA League Pass

Every sports organization has now afforded an official channel as a trend to telecast the match or series that they are holding. NBA All-Star game 2019 is to be aired in NBA league pass channel. This television channel airs all the events of National Basketball Association games.

The channel is available for the sport’s viewers of the US, and it also telecasts in other countries as an international channel. It has developed its popularity through each of its match being Broadcasted.

TNT



NBA All-Star game 2019 has already begun, and now it’s no more time to think which channel can be used to watch the live NBA match. As per the rating of the viewers, TNT is one of the best channels in the US TV networks.

It is specially launched to air those match, events, series which are rarely found. And those which people would love to watch. The channel works on in the US officially and another country you can use it through the VPN. So this would be perfect to watch the NBA All-star Games 2019 if you reside in any part of the US.

TBS



Before letting you know about the TBS Channel, it is a copy of TNT. And it can be said as twins as both the channels have the same owners working on it. And it can be another source to watch the NBA All-Star game 2019 if you are not able to get TNT.

TBS is the TV channel of The US which has multi-events running in it. That is it runs comedy series, romance films, sports, and all other stuff. And as the current interest of the TBS viewers, they are telecasting the live match of the NBA All-star game 2019.

How to watch NBA All-Star game 2019 online without a cable

A preview and guide to follow to all NBA fans to watch the All-star game live. Check out below.

1. FuboTV

Topping the list is the fubo TV, a great platform for sports lovers, it gives the subscribers a high number of channels. You can choose from the four packages which are – fubo ($44.99/mo, $39.99 for the first month), Fubo Extra ($49.99/mo, $44.99 for the first month), fubo Latino ($17.99/mo), and fubo Portugues ($19.99/mo). Later on, you can add as many numbers of extra channel packs as you like. And also, the premium networks. FuboTV has included TNT in its list of channels, and it’s pretty simple to get the network you want, as it is available in the two main packages of the platform that are fubo and fubo Extra. So, you just have to choose on the one that suits your budget the best or showcases the best channels for you.

The service also provides subscribers with a means to record games, and other programs when you are not able to watch them live. There is about 30 hours of storage space in the Cloud DVR. But you can expand the limit of storage up to 500 hours at a cost of $9.99 per month. While you are watching the NBA All-Star game, and your family wants to watch something else, it can be done as the fubo tv allows streaming simultaneously on two devices. There is also a provision to add another screen for an extra charge of $5.99 per month. Make sure to read the review of the fubo tv and other information.

2. Sling TV

Sling TV is another great platform, which features some of the most customizable options any platform can offer. You can start by selecting 1 of 3 bundles – Orange ($25/mo), Blue ($25/mo), and Orange + Blue ($40/mo). Then, you can add any number of extra channel packs, based on your interests like the news, sports, kids’ channels, entertainment, and more. There are also a lot of premium networks, which can be included in your package. Picking a bundle that includes TNT is very simple because it is available in all the bundles, and you can enjoy the NBA All-star game depending on how much you can pay, or what other channels you want to watch. You should choose the bundle smartly because it will affect the other incentives.

Sling TV has somewhat a strange set-up when it comes to streaming to multiple devices simultaneously. The Orange bundle comes with one screen, while the Blue bundle comes with three screens. And because the users can stream the programs on four different screens simultaneously with the Orange + Blue Bundle. Now, if you miss out on the NBA All-Star game and you want to watch it. You can record and watch it later, at an extra price of $5 per month for 50 hours of storage space on cloud DVR, as there’s no “free” space with the subscriptions. Read our Sling TV reviews for more information.

3. Hulu with Live TV

Up next is the Hulu TV, one of the coolest platforms that provide it with all, like live TV and video-on-demand. Presented as a 3rd plan, you can watch live NBA All-star game on Hulu at the cost of $39.99 per month, which includes access to the entire Video-On-Demand library. There are also new brand packs which you can add to your package, or any of those premium networks they provide like the HBO, Cinemax, Showtime, or Starz. The channel list in Hulu gives the users with many other sports channels, news networks, entertainment or children’s channels, including TNT.

With Hulu, customers can record up to 50 hours of the programs on the cloud. There is also the option of extending the limit up to 200 hours at an extra cost of $ 14.99 per month. The same value is set for the number of screens to watch the programs simultaneously. Well, there are unlimited screens when you are at home, and only 3 when you are outside, and that’s about it. Read our Hulu reviews for more information.

4. YouTube TV

Next on the list is YouTube TV. Another great platform to watch the NBA All-star game. There is a single bundle of channels to choose from. You can include some of the premium networks like the AMC premier, Showtime, Starz, or Shudder on top of the $ 40 monthly subscription. You can also buy the $ 40 per month NBA league pass. The list of channels to be shown on YouTube TV includes TNT so that you can watch the NBA All-star game.

YouTube TV gives users with some great incentives. For example, the cloud DVR has an unlimited storage space. You can watch programs on three different devices simultaneously if you want to. Make sure to read YouTube TV reviews for more details.

5. DirecTV Now

DirecTV Now is our next recommendation, which is becoming more popular day by day. There are 5 packages you can choose from – Live a Little ($40/mo), Just Right ($55/mo), Go Big ($65/mo), Gotta Have It ($75/mo), and Todo y Mas ($45/mo) -, and later you can include International packages, premium networks, or some extra channel packs if you need more channels in Espanyol. DirecTV now makes it simple for the users to watch TNT because the channel is available in all the five bundles, along with Todo y Mas, which has lots of Spanish-language channels.

DirecTV Now gives 20 hours of storage space, which is less than that compared to others. The feature cannot be upgraded in any way. So, they should probably upgrade the platform sometime soon. The platform gives the users to stream on two devices simultaneously; you can also add a 3rd screen at an extra cost of $5 per month. Make sure to read the DirecTV Now review for more information.

6. PlayStation Vue

Which is thus one of the best live TV platforms available. There are four packages that you can choose from such as the Access ($ 44.99 / mo), Core ($ 49.99 / mo), Elite ($ 59.99 / mo), and Ultra ($ 79.99 / mo). You can also add the premium networks, as well as pack it with a group of channels based on your interests such as sports or Spanish. PlayStation Vue has the availability of TNT in all its packages, so, in the end, you have to choose the one according to your budget, or that has the best channels for you.

There are quite a few incentives for this service. First of all, the Cloud DVR feature allows the users to record up to 500 hours of programs and store recordings for up to a month. Secondly, users can watch the content on five devices simultaneously, which we have seen the most, especially since it has been included in the subscription cost. Also, if you want to make things more interesting, then you can always watch three programs simultaneously with the split-screen feature on the same screen. Read the PlayStation Vue review to for more information.

NBA All-Star game live streaming through Reddit

Reddit is one of the best platforms to stream any NBA event live free from your PC, laptops or Mobiles. NBA fans can check out and explore subreddits relating to NBA All-Star game 2019 and get high-quality links. We will update the best subreddits here. Stay tuned.