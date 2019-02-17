JJ Watt serves as grand marshal at Daytona 500, emphatically yells catch phrase (Video)

Texans All-Pro defensive end JJ Watt made sure drivers at the Daytona 500 started their engines on Sunday, and he did so with his voice being able to be heard loud and clear.

Watt and Patriots receiver Julian Edelman were honored at Daytona International Speedway on Sunday, and they were each given a role to help kick off the race. And, unsurprisingly, they both crushed it.

Edelman was given the task of waving the green flag before the race began, and he really appeared to get into it, as you can see here. As for Watt, he served as grand marshal, and he emphatically recited one of the most renowned sports-related catch phrases.

“Drivers, start your engines!” Watt yelled.

JJ Watt taking a break from killing mountain lions with his bare hands during offseason workouts. pic.twitter.com/D3QyG317i4 — Cork Gaines (@CorkGaines) February 17, 2019

That gave us chills. Watt really nailed it.