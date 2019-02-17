Joel Embiid passionately sings karaoke at All-Star party (Video)

NBA’s biggest stars packed clubs and bars in Charlotte after All-Star Saturday Night came to a close.

Hamidou Diallo capped off the event at Spectrum Center by winning the dunk contest. He had the crowd going nuts when he jumped over Shaq and threw down a massive slam.

Players and fans left Spectrum Center after the dunk contest ended, and a number of them then chose to enjoy the great night life that Charlotte has to offer. LeBron James briefly tried his hand at being a DJ, while Joel Embiid and Stephen Curry elected to sing along to music, rather than playing it. Check out Embiid passionately doing karaoke, with Curry in the vicinity as well.

Embiid clearly enjoys being the life of the party, and he embraced the opportunity on Saturday night.