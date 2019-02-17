LeBron James, Dwyane Wade hook up on alley-oop one last time (Video)

NBA fans saw Dwayne Wade and LeBron James connect on highlight-reel plays many times when the two played alongside each other as Heat teammates — winning two titles during that time.

James and Wade produced alley-oops on a routine basis in Miami, as the two used the lob pass to give opposing teams fits.

They did exactly that for perhaps one final time during the All-Star Game on Sunday night, with Wade lobbing the ball off the backboard, and James slamming it home.

ONE LAST LOB pic.twitter.com/zzYHjrDneN — One Last Wob (@WorldWideWob) February 18, 2019

That play looked just like old times, and it was great to see the two turn back the clock and connect on an alley-oop again, even if it was the last one we’ll ever see.