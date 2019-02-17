LeBron James, Dwyane Wade hook up on alley-oop one last time (Video)

NBA fans saw Dwayne Wade and LeBron James connect on highlight-reel plays many times when the two played alongside each other as Heat teammates — winning two titles during that time.
James and Wade produced alley-oops on a routine basis in Miami, as the two used the lob pass to give opposing teams fits.
They did exactly that for perhaps one final time during the All-Star Game on Sunday night, with Wade lobbing the ball off the backboard, and James slamming it home.
That play looked just like old times, and it was great to see the two turn back the clock and connect on an alley-oop again, even if it was the last one we’ll ever see.
