Look: LeBron James spotted partying with Anthony Davis, sparking rumors

NBA All-Star Weekend is in full swing, and now that the Skills Challenge and Dunk Contest just ended, all the biggest stars in the league are out and about partying it up in downtown Charlotte.

Lucky for them, Spectrum Center is a great location to host all the All-Star festivities, given that it’s located in close proximity to a number of bars and night clubs. A night of drinking, rapping and dancing is only an Uber ride away.

Apparently, LeBron James and Anthony Davis are currently doing just that at 5Church, which this photo shows. Notice how AD is seen standing right behind LBJ.

Looks like Bron is hitting the town with AD pic.twitter.com/0SoFYyAKsu — John Middlekauff (@JohnMiddlekauff) February 17, 2019

It’s hard to tell who’s on LeBron’s right, although it appears to be his business partner/childhood friend, Maverick Carter.

Still, James has some serious gall to be partying it up right next to Davis, after all the tampering allegations in the attempt to get him traded to the Lakers. This is probably his way of giving the middle finger to the haters who got mad at him for doing so. James knows exactly what he’s doing — at all times. Every move he makes is orchestrated with a purpose, and this is just one of many.

UPDATE:

It appears rappers Quavo and J Cole are at 5Church, too, so it’s the place to be. Kendall Jenner is said to be there as well.

So I’m in Charlotte for the weekend and and I found J cole and Quavo chilling out here lmao — Jesse (@esseJ_vi) February 17, 2019

Omfg Kendall Jenner is in Charlotte and at 5Church. Should I crash? — tweety bird (@ShauniBird) February 17, 2019

The Davis-to-the-Lakers rumors will be picking up again, it seems. He and James had to have discussed the topic in detail at some point during the night.