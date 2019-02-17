Look: Steph Curry's hot mom Sonya cheers on his amazing four-point play at All-Star Game

Warriors superstar Steph Curry has a beautiful mom (Sonya), a hot wife (Ayesha), two MVP Awards and four NBA championship rings, so it’s safe to say life has been good to him.

Curry has worked hard to earn what he’s achieved, though, and he deserves all of it. He certainly had to give it his all during the NBA All-Star Game on Sunday night, as, for the first time in his career, he had to play against both Klay Thompson and Kevin Durant, rather than with them.

Still, he managed to get the best of Klay on one particular play, as he drew contact and swished a three-pointer — pulling off an amazing four-point play.

Steph Curry crazy and-1 3-pointer over Klay Thompson….Klay can't believe it lol pic.twitter.com/QrW2W5P7YO — gifdsports (@gifdsports) February 18, 2019

Sonya, who was seated courtside, absolutely loved it. Check out her reaction (and also check out Ayesha, who was right next to her).

Your Sonya Curry update – celebrating pic.twitter.com/vIoYFC1zC8 — CJ Fogler (@cjzero) February 18, 2019

We had a similar reaction. Steph is unbelievable.