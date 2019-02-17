Giannis Antetokounmpo hooks up with Steph Curry for one-handed alley-oop dunk (Video)

Steph Curry and Giannis Antetokounmpo may not even play in the same conference, but after watching the magic they made together in the NBA All-Star Game on Sunday night, we’re hoping they somehow end up on the same team one day.

Antetokounmpo set the tone in the opening minute of the game, when he threw down a powerful dunk for the first points of the night. He didn’t stop there, though.

On one particular play in the second quarter, Curry and Antetokounmpo hooked up for one of the most exciting moments of the night, and it brought fans at Spectrum Center to their feet. Curry received a pass on the break, which made for a two-on-one opportunity. He then bounced the ball on the court, and Antetokounmpo leaped to palm it with one hand so he could throw down a monster dunk.

Steph Curry bounce pass alley-oop to Giannis..,,What??? pic.twitter.com/7Mx0037GaO — gifdsports (@gifdsports) February 18, 2019

The Greek Freak jumped so high that it seemed like it took forever for him to land.