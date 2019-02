UFC Fight Night: Ngannou vs Velasquez Results

UFC on ESPN: Ngannou vs Velasquez

Feb 17, 2018

Talking Stick Resort

Phoenix, Arizona

UFC on ESPN: Ngannou vs Velasquez Fight Card

Fight Card Ranking (strength of card on paper based on our exclusive Pound for Pound fighter rankings)

8,386 – stacked card

UFC on FOX/ESPN card’s range between 8,400-6,400 points, with an average UFC on FOX card ranking 7,500

(click on fighter’s name for detailed scouting report)

(fighter ranking based on our exclusive Performance Based Ranking system – click fighter’s rank to check out the list)

Main Card (ESPN – 9:00 pm Eastern)

Heavyweights (five rounds):

Francis Ngannou (12-3, #5 ranked heavyweight) vs Cain Velasquez (14-2, #3 ranked heavyweight)

Lightweights:

James Vick (13-2, #6 ranked lightweight) vs Paul Felder (15-4, #14 ranked lightweight)

Women’s Strawweights:

Cortney Casey (8-6, #17 ranked women’s strawweight) vs Cynthia Calvillo (7-1, #4 ranked women’s strawweight)

Featherweights:

Alex Caceres (14-11, 1 NC, #25 ranked featherweight) vs Kron Gracie (4-0)

Welterweights:

Vicente Luque (14-16-1, #13 ranked welterweight) vs Bryan Barberena (14-5, #25 ranked welterweight)

Featherweights:

Andre Fili (18-6, #22 ranked featherweight) vs Myles Jury (17-3, #17 ranked featherweight)

Prelims (ESPN – 7:00 pm Eastern)

Bantamweights:

Jimmie Rivera (22-2, #5 ranked bantamweight) vs Aljamain Sterling (16-3, #6 ranked bantamweight)

Bantamweights:

Benito Lopez (9-0, #52 ranked bantamweight) vs Manny Bermudez (13-0, #27 ranked bantamweight)

Women’s Flyweights:

Ashlee Evans-Smith (6-3, #12 ranked women’s flyweight) vs Andrea Lee (9-2, #25 ranked women’s flyweight)

Lightweights:

Scott Holtzman (12-2, #28 ranked lightweight) vs Nik Lentz (29-9-2, 1 NC, #20 ranked lightweight)

Early Prelims (ESPN+ – 5:30 pm Eastern)

Women’s Strawweights:

Jessica Penne (12-5, #33 ranked women’s strawweight) vs Jodie Esquibel (6-4, #34 ranked women’s strawweight)

Bantamweights:

Renan Barao (34-7, 1 NC, #22 ranked bantamweight) vs

Luke Sanders (12-3, #45 ranked bantamweight) ***WINNER BY TKO (STRIKES)- ROUND TWO (1:01)

Women’s Strawweights:

Aleksandra Albu (3-0, #14 ranked women’s strawweight) vs

Emily Whitmire (3-2, #27 ranked women’s strawweight) ***WINNER BY SUBMISSION (REAR NAKED CHOKE)- ROUND 1 (1:01)

