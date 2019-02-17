UND Hockey: Adam Scheel Injured Against WMU (Video)

This past weekend, the University of North Dakota split their National Collegiate Hockey Conference series with the Western Michigan Broncos (5-1 W, 2-4 L). First things first, the Fighting Hawks left Kalamazoo, Michigan with a series split. That said, the series might prove to be very costly for UND.

Late in the game, freshman goalie Adam Scheel suffered a lower-body injury and had to be helped off of the ice. Initially, it didn’t look good.

At the 3:09 mark of the third period, Broncos forward Jade McMullen and UND forward Rhett Gardner were going hard to the net. After a short-handed goal by Broncos forward Hugh McGing, McMullen and Gardner ran into Scheel landing on his knee. (At the 5:11 mark of the embedded video below).

UND head coach Brad Berry briefed the media following the game.

“When we get back, we’ll get diagnostically done with an MRI or X-ray,” Berry said. “The severity will come from that. We’ll let you know when we find out. I don’t want to come to any conclusions until we do that.”

Now what?

Scheel has been solid for the Hawks in net (13-10-2, 2.07 GAA and a .910 save percentage). The big question, who takes the net? Sophomore goalie Peter Thome has been inconsistent (1-3-0, 3.75 GAA and a .838 save percentage). He’s also coming off an undisclosed injury and just started skating this past week. The two remaining walk-on goalies have two minutes of collegiate ice time between them.