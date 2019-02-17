WATCH: Rapper J Cole shouts out 21 Savage, Charlotte during All-Star Game halftime show

NBA

By February 17, 2019

Hometown hero J Cole is loved and respected in Charlotte, given that he was raised in Fayetteville, and now lives in Raleigh. As such, he was the perfect candidate to bring the fans at Spectrum Center to their feet at the NBA All-Star Game halftime show.

Sure enough, he did exactly that, rapping all over the stage, with fans following along intently, filming all the best moments on their camera phones.

At one point, he shouted out 21 Savage, showing the fellow rapper some love.

He also did the same for Charlotte, and the state of North Carolina as a whole.

The NBA really got it right having J Cole perform in his hometown state.

