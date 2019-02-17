WATCH: Rapper J Cole shouts out 21 Savage, Charlotte during All-Star Game halftime show

Hometown hero J Cole is loved and respected in Charlotte, given that he was raised in Fayetteville, and now lives in Raleigh. As such, he was the perfect candidate to bring the fans at Spectrum Center to their feet at the NBA All-Star Game halftime show.

Sure enough, he did exactly that, rapping all over the stage, with fans following along intently, filming all the best moments on their camera phones.

At one point, he shouted out 21 Savage, showing the fellow rapper some love.

J Cole shouts out 21 Savage pic.twitter.com/6fxuZrP94E — CJ Fogler (@cjzero) February 18, 2019

He also did the same for Charlotte, and the state of North Carolina as a whole.

The nod to Charlotte and North Carolina roots continues at #NBAAllStar weekend with an incredible @JColeNC halftime show. (Via @NBAonTNT)pic.twitter.com/w7w73lKFvA — FanSided (@FanSided) February 18, 2019

The NBA really got it right having J Cole perform in his hometown state.