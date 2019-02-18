Dying Alive: "Trenchcoat McDamp."

After two weeks away, we discuss the Penguins up and down play, how PDO can be unforgiving, why Geno’s weekend is positive and how there’s one defenseman that isn’t defensible. All of that plus what to expect the next couple weeks, some big news and as always, your correspondences.
