Look: Antonio Brown parties with NBA stars during All-Star Weekend

Steelers receiver Antonio Brown is skating on thin ice right now, as he made it clear that he wants to be traded away, but the team isn’t really in position to do that, given his contract.

If Brown is traded, he’ll still count for over $21 million in dead money toward the salary cap for 2019. Not only that, it’s not like teams are really going to line up to trade an early to mid-round draft pick for a diva player that has been a huge headache over the past few seasons, despite how dominant he is. Most importantly, the Steelers aren’t going to trade him to a contender so it can come back to haunt them, either, so that limits their options.

As such, Steelers owner Art Rooney has made it known that he wants to meet with AB. Brown, however, has said he doesn’t want to make it happen.

So how’d he handle this rocky situation? By escaping from it to Charlotte this past weekend, so he could party it up and enjoy all the All-Star festivities. He arrive on Saturday, and mixed it up with a number of NBA players and celebrities, as you can see in the photos and videos below.

AB and Steph.

AB and Meek Mill.

AB and AD.

AB and Karl-Anthony Towns (via his Instagram story).

Antonio Brown Was Partying it Up All Star Weekend https://t.co/6rPDj4hDjT pic.twitter.com/zFfVbzryjt — SportsGossip.com (@sportsgossip) February 18, 2019

It’s clear that Brown’s mind is somewhere elsewhere than football right now.