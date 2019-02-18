Look: Draymond Green's girlfriend Hazel Renee flaunts $300K engagement ring

Warriors big man Draymond Green made it clear that he wasn’t upset about not being voted to play in the All-Star Game, as he had big vacation plans with his longtime girlfriend (who is now his fiancee), Hazel Renee.

Green proposed to Renee last month, and the two appear to be happy together. We now know why, as TMZ Sports was able to obtain the details about a $300,000 engagement ring that was purchased from a popular jeweler in Beverly Hills.

Apparently, it was a pretty intricate proposal, as Green used a helicopter, a yacht and, of course, the ring, as you can see in the video below.

Fast-forward to today, with Green and Renee on vacation in Puerto Vallarta — roughly one month later.

Just like on the court, Green apparently did the whole engagement process real big.