Look: Sean McVay, model girlfriend Veronika Khomyn hit up exotic island for Valentine's Day Weekend

Rams head coach Sean McVay is truly living his best life.

At 33 years of age, he’s the youngest head coach in the NFL right now, and he’s also the youngest to have ever coached in a Super Bowl. Sure, he and his staff may have gotten absolutely embarrassed by Bill Belichick and Co., but hopefully he can use that as a teachable moment to learn from going forward.

Tom Brady was a big part of that Super Bowl win, and he and his wife, Gisele, hit up Costa Rica to celebrate this past week. As for McVay, he and his model girlfriend, Veronika Khomyn, they followed suit. The two posted a photo vacationing on an exotic island for Valentine’s Day/Presidents Day Weekend. Khomyn called it “paradise.”

Yep, looks like paradise to us.