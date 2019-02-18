NHL

NBC Sports reporter Pierre McGuire nearly got drilled in face by puck during game (Video)

Being a reporter is a more dangerous job than it may seem, as viewers who tuned in to watch Monday’s Lightning-Blue Jackets game.

NBC Sports reporter Pierre McGuire was preparing to deliver his usual “Inside The Glass” segment, when an unexpected object came hurtling in his direction. The puck was deflected up and out of play, and it appeared destined for McGuire’s face.

Fortunately for McGuire, it missed by inches — nearly grazing his face — but drilled the camera instead, destroying the piece of equipment.

The camera for McGuire is a trade NBC would surely make any day of the week.

