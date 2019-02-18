Patriots rumors indicate team was aggressively pursuing Odell Beckham

Giants receiver Odell Beckham Jr. appears to want to be traded away from the team that drafted him, but he’ll need to be careful what he wishes for, as if he is moved, it’s possible that the quarterback he’ll be catching passes from won’t be as savvy as Eli Manning.

The Giants are a winning organization — they’re not going to trade him away to a contender so it can come back to bite them. They’re far too smart for that. Not only that, they’re not only that happy with OBJ, so they could potentially troll him, and trade him to a cellar-dweller, such as the Cardinals or Raiders.

But according to a recent report, OBJ could’ve potentially landed with not only one of the NFL’s elite teams — but a dynasty. Chris Simms of Bleacher Report reported that multiple sources told him the Patriots worked all offseason in an attempt to trade for Beckham. He added that the team was the “most aggressive” of any NFL squad in an attempt to acquire Beckham.

Chris Simms reports on @PFT_Live that the Giants almost traded OBJ during the season…to the Patriots 👀 pic.twitter.com/kzctxYwmo3 — SNF on NBC (@SNFonNBC) February 18, 2019

This makes complete sense, and we believe it, given how the Patriots went after Josh Gordon with the drop of a hat. It’s crazy to think how good the Patriots could have been, though. They won Super Bowl LIII without Beckham, so just think how dominant they would’ve been with a vertical receiving threat to stretch the field — an asset they never really had all season, save for a few games with Gordon when he actually made an impact.